 jump to example.com

George Mason falls at St. Bonaventure

Published Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, 11:28 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

george masonGeorge Mason (11-5, 1-2) limited a potent St. Bonaventure scoring duo but it wasn’t enough, as the host Bonnies claimed victory over the Patriots, 82-72, on Saturdayinside the Reilly Center.

SBU’s Jaylen Adams and Matt Mobley entered the game as the third highest scoring duo in the nation (43.8 ppg), but the Patriots keyed in and limited them to 15 points on the day. However, the Bonnies grabbed 15 offensive rebounds and Denzel Gregg notched 19 points and 12 boards to help SBU get the win.

The Patriots limited the excellent St. Bonaventure (10-5, 2-1) offense to 44.8 percent from the floor and 26.3 percent from long distance, but Mason was victimized by 15 turnovers and a first half in which the team shot 38.1 percent.

“We were beat on the offensive glass and turned the ball over too much,” head coach Dave Paulsen said. “You can’t do that and win on the road. We wanted to limit Jaylen Adams and Matt Mobley and we did a fairly good job of that, but Denzel Gregg and Idris Taqqee hurt us, especially on the glass.”

Three Patriots scored in double figures, led by senior guard Marquise Moore, who posted his ninth double-double of the season with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Moore also tallied a team-high four assists and added three blocks in 37 minutes.

Sophomore Jaire Grayer continued his torrid play of late, pouring in 16 points while knocking down a season-best four 3-pointers on six attempts. The Flint, Mich., product also grabbed nine rebounds and blocked a pair of shots. Redshirt-senior Jalen Jenkins chipped in 12 points on 5-of-10 shooting.

SBU held a +3 (39-36) advantage on the glass and turned their 15 offensive boards into a +3 (14-11) edge in second chance points. The Bonnies also held a 22-13 edge in bench scoring.

The two teams played to a 9-9 draw before the Bonnies used a 9-1 run over the next 3+ minutes to build an 18-10 lead. Mason fired back with a 6-0 spurt to pull within one (18-16), but again, the Bonnies got it back out to eight (26-18) with another run of 6-0. A Jaire Grayer 3-pointer cut the lead to three (26-23) with 6:24 to play in the half, but SBU posted 13 of the last 19 points of the stanza to head into the break ahead by nine (38-29).

The Patriots pulled to within six (45-39) on a 3-point play by Jenkins at the 15:06 mark of the second stanza and were again within six (63-57) after a Grayer 3-pointer with 7:29 to play. Grayer hit a runner to cut it to four (65-61) and the two teams then traded baskets over the next few minutes.

However, Mason could not get back closer than four for the remainder of the game and the Bonnies hung on for the victory.

The Patriots wrap up their two-game road trip with a Tuesday contest at Saint Joseph’s. The 7 p.m contest in Philadelphia will be televised live on the American Sports Network.

Discussion
 
Top Stories
a

Habitat for Humanity prepping for annual fund-raising gala

The Staunton-Augusta-Waynesboro Habitat for Humanity Home for Homes Ball has raised more than half a million dollars for the non-profit in its first five years.

Auditions for Xanadu at the Wayne Theatre set for Jan. 21-22

Auditions for an upcoming Wayne Theatre production of the musical Xanadu are set for Saturday, Jan. 21, and Sunday, Jan. 22.

Viewpoints looks at Staunton Augusta Waynesboro Habitat for Humanity

Staunton Augusta Waynesboro Habitat for Humanity executive director Lance Barton joins Viewpoints to talk about the non-profit's efforts to boost home ownership in the Greater Augusta region.

Fishburne Military School selected for 58th Presidential Inauguration Parade

Fishburne Military School has officially been selected to march in the 58th Presidential Inaugural Parade in Washington, D.C.

 
Recent News

Recent Sports

Recent Politics

Recent Business

Viewpoints
 
Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints on WVPT.

Join the conversation on WVPT's Facebook page.

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press, ESPN3 baseball broadcaster and the author of five books. Crystal Graham is the award-winning former host of WVPT’s Virginia Tonight.

Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.

Want to see what's coming up on Viewpoints? Click here.

Missed a show? Watch OnDemand and on our YouTube channel.

Past shows are also available via the PBS app wherever it is available (iOS, Xbox, Roku, Android, etc). Videos will be found more easily if you localize the app and select WVPT as your local PBS station.

AFP Business

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
 

Advertise

Get information on readership and advertising online with us.


AFP Classes

Augusta Free Press offers a series of hour-long classes on website design, marketing strategy, social media, event planning and more.


Web Design

You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.


Graphic Design

Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.


Marketing/PR

Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.


Search Engine Optimization

The prettiest website in the world is like a tree falling in the forest with no one there to hear it. If your website hasn’t been search engine optimized, no one is going to see it or hear it – and it’s not going to work for you.


Video/Audio

Web videos, TV and radio commercials, DVDs – Augusta Free Press LLC has you covered when it comes to video and audio production.


 