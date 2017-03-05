George Mason claims No. 7 seed, will play Fordham Thursday in A-10 Tourney

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com Phone: 540-949-6574

George Mason has earned the No. 7 seed in next week’s Atlantic 10 Championship and will face off with Fordham in second round action Thursday (March 9) in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Tip-off between the Patriots and Rams is scheduled for 6 p.m. inside PPG Paints Arena. The game will be broadcast nationally on NBC Sports Network.

The Patriots (19-12, 9-9) have put together a expectations-defying regular season while earning a first-round bye in the A-10 Tournament for the first time in school history. Mason set a new program record for Atlantic 10 victories (the previous record was five) while posting the most overall victories since the 2012-13 campaign.

Picked 12th in the league’s preseason poll, the Patriots finished the regular season in a tie for seventh place, marking the highest A-10 finish in four seasons for the Green & Gold.

Mason is 0-3 all-time in Atlantic-10 Championship contests and will look to continue its turnaround season with the first A-10 Tournament victory in program annals.

Fordham earned the No. 10 seed after posting a 7-11 conference record (13-18 overall).

Mason won the only regular season meeting between the programs, 73-67, on Feb. 11 in Fairfax. Otis Livingston II led Mason with 19 points (8-8 FT) and four assists, while Marquise Moore (15 pts, 11 reb, 6 ast) and Jalen Jenkins (12 pts, 13 reb) also put together strong efforts for the Patriots.