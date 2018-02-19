GasBuddy: Gas prices down in Virginia

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Reddit WhatsApp

Average retail gasoline prices in Virginia have fallen 2.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.39/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 4,081 gas outlets in Virginia. This compares with the national average that has fallen 5.4 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.51/g, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.

Including the change in gas prices in Virginia during the past week, prices yesterday were 28.1 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 1.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has decreased 2.5 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 23.4 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on February 19 in Virginia have ranged widely over the last five years:

$2.11/g in 2017, $1.56/g in 2016, $2.16/g in 2015, $3.21/g in 2014 and $3.65/g in 2013.

Areas near Virginia and their current gas price climate:

Roanoke- $2.37/g, down 2.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.39/g.

Richmond- $2.36/g, down 3.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.39/g.

West Virginia- $2.54/g, down 4.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.58/g.

“For the second straight week, average gasoline prices fell, with nearly every state declining week-over-week as retail gas prices saw more catching up to the previous decline in crude oil prices,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “The trend may not be over just yet, but oil prices have rebounded from their lows and are again strengthening, which may cut the party at the pump short in the weeks ahead. Worth watching is U.S. shale oil production values which continue to increase, which may limit oil’s rally moving forward, but dead ahead on the calendar is still turnaround season at the nation’s refiners which promises at least some short-term pain for long-term gain.”

For LIVE fuel price averages, visit FuelInsights.GasBuddy. com.

About GasBuddy

GasBuddy is the technology company changing the way more than 70 million consumers find, purchase, and save money on gasoline. Founded in 2000, the original GasBuddy website was a pioneer in crowd-sourced information, leveraging technology, big data, and a passionate community that now connects more than 70 million users with real-time, accurate fuel pricing information as well as reliable reviews of gas station amenities and services. The app and website have the most accurate and real-time fuel prices at over 140,000 unique stations in the United States, Canada, and Australia and is the most comprehensive money-saving companion while on the road. GasBuddy is available on all mobile platforms. For more information, visit www.gasbuddy.com.

Related Stories