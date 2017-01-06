Game Notes: No. 11 UVA hosts Wake Forest Sunday night
No. 11 UVA (11-3, 1-2 ACC) hosts Wake Forest (10-5, 1-2 ACC) in ACC men’s basketball action on Sunday, Jan. 8. Tipoff at John Paul Jones Arena is set for 8 p.m. ET.
For Openers
- Virginia meets Wake Forest in the lone meeting between the teams.
- UVA has lost back-to-back contests for the first time since Jan. 4-9, 2016 (70-68 at Virginia Tech & 68-64 at Georgia Tech).
- UVA’s last three-game losing streak was Feb. 5-16, 2011.
- The Cavaliers have a four-game winning streak against Wake Forest.
- UVA ranks first in the nation in scoring defense at 51.4 points per game and has held 10 of its 14 opponents to 53 or fewer points.
- UVA yielded 88 points at Pitt, marking its second-most points allowed in an ACC contest under Tony Bennett (93 at North Carolina in 2012-13).
- London Perrantes leads UVA in scoring at 10.4 points per game, marking the lowest scoring average to lead any UVA team in a single season (Malcolm Brogdon 12.7 ppg in 2013-14).
- Devon Hall has tallied 10 or more points in three straight games.
Broadcast Information
- The Virginia-Wake Forest game will be televised on ESPNU, streamed online on ACC Network Extra and broadcast on the Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Athletics mobile app on iTunes or Android.
- Live statistics will be located on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports app.
The Head Coaches
- Virginia: Tony Bennett (Green Bay, 1992), 176-75 in eight seasons at UVA and 245-108 in 11 seasons overall.
- Wake Forest: Danny Manning (Kansas, 1991), 34-43 in three seasons at Wake Forest and 72-72 in five seasons overall.
In The National Rankings
- As of Jan. 5, UVA ranks first nationally in scoring defense (51.4 ppg), third in turnovers per game (9.4), fifth in field goal percentage defense (36.7%) and assist-to-turnover ratio (1.65), 14th in scoring margin (+17.4), 16th in turnover margin (+4.6), 17th in field goal percentage (49.4%) and 24th in fouls per game (16).
- UVA has held four opponents to fewer than 40 points and was the first team in Division I to hold three straight opponents (St. Francis Brooklyn, Yale and Grambling State) to fewer than 40 points in the last 20 years.
- UVA was also the first team in ACC history (1953-present) to hold three straight opponents to fewer than 40 points.
UVA Ranked No. 11/12 in Latest Polls
- UVA is ranked No. 11 in the latest Associated Press and No. 12 in the USA Today Coaches’ poll.
- UVA has been ranked in the top 15 in each of the first nine polls this season and was ranked in the top 10 in the first four polls.
- UVA was ranked in top 10 in the preseason rankings (No. 8/7) for the third straight season, matching a school-best from 1981-83.
- UVA has been ranked in 53 consecutive AP polls since Feb. 3, 2014.
- UVA has finished in the top 10 (No. 3 in 2014 & No. 6 in 2015 and No. 4 in 2016) in the final AP rankings in three consecutive seasons for the first time since 1981-83.
All-Time vs. Wake Forest
- Virginia is 64-70 all-time vs. Wake Forest, including a 39-21 mark in Charlottesville, in the series that dates back to 1910-11.
- UVA has won five of the last six meetings in the series, including a dramatic 72-71 win at the buzzer last season at Joel Coliseum.
- UVA is 4-1 in its last five games against Wake Forest and 5-5 in the last 10.
- Tony Bennett is 5-4 vs. Wake Forest as head coach at Virginia.
- London Perrantes is averaging 7.3 points and 4.0 assists in three games against Wake Forest.
Last Time Against the Demon Deacons
- Darius Thompson banked in a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give then-No. 11 Virginia a 72-71 win at Wake Forest on Jan. 26, 2016.
- Malcolm Brogdon matched a career high with 28 points and Anthony Gill added 17 points before fouling out.
- Virginia tallied 18 points in the final 1:16 to snap a three-game ACC road losing streak.
- Marial Shayok tallied 10 points for Virginia, which was outplayed most of the game.
- Wake Forest shot 53.5 percent against UVA, which marked a season high against the Cavaliers.
- The Demon Deacons out-rebounded Virginia 30-27, but went 19-29 (65.5%) from the free throw line in the loss.
Last Time Out
- Pitt shook off a deep 3-pointer by Virginia’s London Perrantes that forced overtime on Jan. 4, overwhelming the 11th-ranked Cavaliers in the extra session for an 88-76 victory.
- Jamel Artis tallied a game-high 24 points for Pitt, while Michael Young added 19.
- Sheldon Jeter tallied 16 points, including two consecutive 3-pointers to open overtime at Pitt outscored UVA 18-6 in the extra period.
- Pitt was 13-21 from 3-point range and out-rebounded UVA 42-24.
- Perrantes led UVA with 16 points, while Devon Hall added career highs in points (15) and rebounds (9).
Hoo Are These Wahoos?
- Virginia is led by senior point guard London Perrantes, who is a Wooden and Naismith Player of the Year and ACC Player of the Year candidate.
- Perrantes is averaging team highs in points (10.3 ppg) and assists (4.4 apg).
- Isaiah Wilkins (6.1 ppg & 5.1 rpg) leads the team in rebounding and steals (20) and is second in blocked shots (18).
- Newcomer Kyle Guy is averaging 9.1 points on 55 percent 3-point shooting and Marial Shayok is averaging 8.6 points.
- Darius Thompson has added 7.7 points per game, while Jarred Reuter leads the team in field goal percentage (64.4%).
- Jack Salt, who is one of UVA’s most improved players, is averaging 4.6 points and 3.7 rebounds in 18.4 minutes per game. Salt averaged 1.6 points and 1.1 rebounds in 6.6 minutes per game last season.
- Mamadi Diakite is averaging 5.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocked shots in 15 minutes per game off the bench.
On The Horizon
- No. 11 Virginia travels to Clemson on Saturday, Jan. 14. Tipoff at Littlejohn Coliseum is set for 12 p.m. The game will be televised on the ACC Network.
Discussion