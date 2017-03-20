Game Notes: #16 UVA and Towson meet for two-game midweek series

The No. 16 UVA baseball team takes on the Towson Tigers Tuesday and Wednesday in a two-game series at Davenport Field. Game times are 4 p.m. each day.

Tickets/Parking

Tickets are available online at VirginiaSports.com or beginning one hour prior to the game at the ticket window at Davenport Field. Free parking is available in the University Hall, John Paul Jones Arena and McCue Center lots.

Promotions

Tuesday Meal Deal – purchase a hot dog and any size soda and receive peanuts or Cracker Jacks free.

Broadcast Information

The games air on ACC Network Extra, which is available to authenticated subscribers of ESPN3 through WatchESPN and the ESPN app. Live statistics also are located on VirginiaSports.com.

Things to Know

• Pavin Smith and Cameron Simmons each were a team-best 4-for-11 (.364) in the Clemson series.

• The UVA defense has turned 20 double plays this year (fourth in ACC).

• UVA is 31-for-33 in stolen bases, but did not attempt a stolen base in the Clemson series.

• Adam Haseley is 4-for-11 in three career games vs. Towson (HR, 2 RBI), while Ernie Clement is 5-for-15.

The Basics

Virginia dropped two of three games last weekend at No. 10 Clemson, marking UVA’s second straight ACC series loss on the road to a top-10 team (then-No. 10 North Carolina the weekend prior). UVA is ranked as high as 16th nationally this week (in the USA Today Coaches poll). The Cavaliers are third in the ACC in batting average at .313, averaging 8.0 runs per game, while the team owns a 4.14 ERA, which is seventh among conference teams. UVA holds a .976 fielding percentage, which is third in the ACC.

Virginia Meets Towson in Two-Game Series

Virginia holds a 19-2 edge in its all-time series with Towson and has won 14 straight games against the Tigers. UVA won a pair of close games last year, prevailing 4-3 and 10-8.

UVA head coach Brian O’Connor is 17-1 against Towson. Towson last defeated UVA on April 2, 2008, winning 7-6 at Davenport Field. All 21 games in the series have been contested in Charlottesville.

Cavaliers Start Big Home Stretch

Beginning Tuesday, Virginia plays 14 of its next 15 games at home. UVA plays its next three ACC series at home, the first time the Cavaliers play three straight home ACC series since 2001.

The Cavaliers are 9-1 at home this season.

Noting Towson

Towson is 8-5 on the year after dropping games to UMass Lowell (10-8) and Iona (3-1) last weekend in Norfolk, Va. A.J. Gallo leads the team in batting (.310) and hits (13), while Towson holds a .216 team batting average. The Tigers have pitched very well with a 3.57 team ERA.

Up Next

Virginia starts its home ACC schedule this weekend (Friday through Sunday) with a three-game series against Duke at Davenport Field.