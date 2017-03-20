 jump to example.com

Game Notes: #16 UVA and Towson meet for two-game midweek series

Published Monday, Mar. 20, 2017, 5:02 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

uva baseballThe No. 16 UVA baseball team takes on the Towson Tigers Tuesday and Wednesday in a two-game series at Davenport Field. Game times are 4 p.m. each day.

Tickets/Parking
Tickets are available online at VirginiaSports.com or beginning one hour prior to the game at the ticket window at Davenport Field. Free parking is available in the University Hall, John Paul Jones Arena and McCue Center lots.

Promotions
Tuesday Meal Deal – purchase a hot dog and any size soda and receive peanuts or Cracker Jacks free.

Broadcast Information
The games air on ACC Network Extra, which is available to authenticated subscribers of ESPN3 through WatchESPN and the ESPN app. Live statistics also are located on VirginiaSports.com.

Things to Know
• Pavin Smith and Cameron Simmons each were a team-best 4-for-11 (.364) in the Clemson series.
• The UVA defense has turned 20 double plays this year (fourth in ACC).
• UVA is 31-for-33 in stolen bases, but did not attempt a stolen base in the Clemson series.
• Adam Haseley is 4-for-11 in three career games vs. Towson (HR, 2 RBI), while Ernie Clement is 5-for-15.

The Basics
Virginia dropped two of three games last weekend at No. 10 Clemson, marking UVA’s second straight ACC series loss on the road to a top-10 team (then-No. 10 North Carolina the weekend prior). UVA is ranked as high as 16th nationally this week (in the USA Today Coaches poll). The Cavaliers are third in the ACC in batting average at .313, averaging 8.0 runs per game, while the team owns a 4.14 ERA, which is seventh among conference teams. UVA holds a .976 fielding percentage, which is third in the ACC.

Virginia Meets Towson in Two-Game Series
Virginia holds a 19-2 edge in its all-time series with Towson and has won 14 straight games against the Tigers. UVA won a pair of close games last year, prevailing 4-3 and 10-8.

UVA head coach Brian O’Connor is 17-1 against Towson. Towson last defeated UVA on April 2, 2008, winning 7-6 at Davenport Field. All 21 games in the series have been contested in Charlottesville.

Cavaliers Start Big Home Stretch
Beginning Tuesday, Virginia plays 14 of its next 15 games at home. UVA plays its next three ACC series at home, the first time the Cavaliers play three straight home ACC series since 2001.

The Cavaliers are 9-1 at home this season.

Noting Towson
Towson is 8-5 on the year after dropping games to UMass Lowell (10-8) and Iona (3-1) last weekend in Norfolk, Va. A.J. Gallo leads the team in batting (.310) and hits (13), while Towson holds a .216 team batting average. The Tigers have pitched very well with a 3.57 team ERA.

Up Next
Virginia starts its home ACC schedule this weekend (Friday through Sunday) with a three-game series against Duke at Davenport Field.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Ron Simmons announced for Night of the Superstars
VPAS highlights Meals on Wheels program
Compass Shakespeare Ensemble announces 2017 MFA Festival
Wilson Fairchild returning to the Wayne Theatre on March 25
Woman charged in connection with Waynesboro runaway case
AWE seeks corporate partners to sponsor Night of the Superstars charity event
‘Real Boy’ screening at Wayne Theatre on Thursday
Two-state heroin investigation nets 11 arrests
10 things you wanted to know about reverse mortgages
OnStage Augusta presents Tenore
Cole Bockenfeld: Support single parents in Virginia
Dominion Solar for Schools program expanding
Liberty plates season-high for runs in 14-2 victory over High Point
Challenges facing nation’s greatest library focus of Augusta County Historical Society talk
400-plus-year-old play makes Western Hemisphere debut at American Shakespeare Center
What Will Tony Do? UVA fans wailing, gnashing teeth over Bennett
A cappella groups to compete at April 8 Shenandoah Valley Sing-Off
VMI drops series finale at Elon, 8-3
JMU defeats UVA, advances in WNIT
#11 Clemson blitzes #10 UVA, 12-1, takes weekend series
Lime Kiln Theater announces 2017 Summer Concert Series
Pass it on: Without agriculture, we’d all starve
Sixth annual EMU Walk for Hope raises awareness for mental health
Route 29 Solutions Traffic Alerts: March 20-24
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 