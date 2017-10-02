 jump to example.com

Free tax preparation service wins award, seeks volunteers

Published Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, 7:35 am

Valley VITA, a free tax preparation service in Staunton, Waynesboro, and Augusta County has received a 2017 Capacity Building Award from the Virginia CASH Campaign for collaborating with local partners to build financial capability, and is also seeking volunteers for this season in order to continue that success.

taxThe award recognizes Valley VITA’s commitment to working with various community organizations and individuals to positively impact the lives of families and clients across the region. Paul Vaughan, of the United Way of Greater Augusta, accepted the award on behalf of Valley VITA.

“We are thrilled to be recognized for our collaboration efforts and for the success of the program,” said Vaughan. “We’d like to thank the Virginia CASH Campaign for their efforts supporting VITA programs and other initiatives that help families become more financially stable.”

Valley VITA, a program sponsored by the Community Action Partnership of Staunton Augusta and Waynesboro, is a FREE tax preparation service that utilizes IRS trained volunteers to prepare taxes for anyone earning $56,000/year. The program is operated as a partnership with United Way of Greater Augusta and Mary Baldwin University.

Having just concluded their seventh season, the program continues to grow, and will need even more volunteers for the 2017 filing season to keep up with demand.

“We are proud of the work we have done to bring free tax preparation to anyone earning less than $56,000/year, and using partnerships that allow us to meet identified needs in our community,” said Anna Leavitt, CAPSAW’s Director. “We hope the reach of this program can continue to expand, ensuring that working families keep the money they earn and connect them to resources that will help them succeed.”

Groups or individuals interested in volunteering for Valley VITA can visit www.volunteergreateraugusta.org or contact Paul.vaughan@unitedway.org for more information.

 
