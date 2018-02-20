Five Virginia breweries exhibiting at Craft Beer Rising in London

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) Office of International Marketing is supporting the exhibition of Virginia breweries at Craft Beer Rising 2018, Feb. 22-24 at the Old Truman Brewery in London.

Three Virginia breweries, Champion Brewing Company in Charlottesville, Lickinghole Creek Craft Brewery in Goochland and Virginia Beer Company in Williamsburg will each offer two beers for the first time in the United Kingdom (U.K.) in the “Virginia Is for Craft Beer Lovers”-themed booth.

“These Virginia breweries have demonstrated the production capacity, creativity and interest in expanding sales into foreign markets,” said VDACS Acting Commissioner Charles Green. “We applaud them in their decision to use this major trade event as an opportunity to connect with distribution partners, trade buyers and industry influencers in this growing export destination.”

Hardywood Park Craft Brewery from Richmond and Port City Brewing Company from Alexandria will also participate in the festival. They will serve their products with the help of the American Craft Beer Company (ACBC), a U.K.-based importer and distributor of U.S. craft beers. Hardywood Park beer first became available for sale in the U.K. in June 2017 when it announced a new partnership with the ACBC. By September 2017, the U.K.’s The Independent had ranked Hardywood’s Virginia India Pale Ale (IPA) in its 10 Best IPAs.

Virginia is home to more than 240 licensed craft breweries, which is approximately a 550 percent increase since 2012. A recent economic impact report by the Beer Institute showed that the Virginia beer industry employed more than 28,000 people in production, distribution, and retail, and contributed nearly a billion dollars in state and local taxes in 2016. The VDACS Office of International Marketing assists agricultural and forestry products producers, including breweries, to find profitable export opportunities around the world.

The U.K. is the second largest export destination for U.S. craft beer, accounting for more than 10 percent of the total export market share. Craft Beer Rising is the U.K.’s premier event for showcasing craft brews to both trade representatives and consumers. The three-day event expects to attract more than 175 breweries and 12,000 beer lovers. For more information on Craft Beer Rising 2018, visit www.craftbeerrising.co.uk and follow the show’s social media hashtag #CBR18.

