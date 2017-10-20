 jump to example.com
 

Fishburne Military School superintendent named to Mary Baldwin University Advisory Board

Published Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, 10:10 am

mark black fishburneMary Baldwin University has appointed 14 community members this month to serve on its Advisory Board of Visitors, an organization comprised of alumni and friends of the university who help promote the mission of the institution, assist with special events, and help students through personal development and leadership training.

Among those appointed to serve is Fishburne Military School’s 12th Superintendent, Capt. Mark E. Black, United States Navy (retired).

Black graduated with Distinction with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from VMI and commissioned in the US Navy in 1986. Black was designated as a Naval Flight Officer and is a graduate of the famed Navy Fighter Weapons School (TOPGUN). During his Navy career, he was selected to serve as a Squadron Commander and a Wing Commander before being assigned to lead all Navy personnel in Afghanistan as the NAVCENT Forward Afghanistan Officer in Charge. As the Commodore of the Strike Fighter Wing Pacific Fleet, Black led 23 squadrons, over 350 aircraft and 6,200 officers and Sailors.

In addition to his bachelor’s degree from VMI, Black holds a master of arts degree in strategic studies from the Air War College. He has graduated from the National Defense University Joint Forces Staff College and the Navy Executive Development Course at UVA’s Darden School of Business.

Full list of appointees at: www.marybaldwin.edu/news/2017/10/13/mary-baldwin-university-taps-new-community-ambassadors.

 

Subscribe to AFP: Come on, you know you want to

You can subscribe to Augusta Free Press if you want to. If you don't, we're still cool.

Augusta Free Press: Your local marketing specialists

Augusta Free Press brings your ideas on marketing and what you want and need to do to reach customers and clients to reality.

1K and counting: Need a new business website? Hire AFP

Augusta Free Press has built more than 1,000 websites for clients across the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia. With a track record of more than a decade in website design, let AFP guide you through the process.

Advertise on AFP through Dec. 31 for $500

Our readership continues to grow on AugustaFreePress.com, and we want your business to feel that love. We're offering a deal to advertise in the fourth quarter for a reduced rate.

Help Wanted: Craft Beertender and Cellar Technician

Stable Craft Brewing in Waynesboro, Va., has immediate openings for Craft Beertender and Cellar Technician.

 
Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Verona man dies on Interstate 81
Wallops Island to host three upcoming orbital launches
Dinner Diva: Trick or …?
Virginia Tech cadets chosen to highlight the colors at UNC game
The Seldom Scene to perform at Arts Council of the Valley’s Court Square Theater
W&L hosts American University lecturer Usha Vishnuvajjala
Researchers use insects to help reduce hunger in Africa
STAB computer science initiative entering fourth year