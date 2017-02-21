 jump to example.com

Fishburne Military School announces MacArthur Award Winner

Published Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, 8:45 pm

fishburne macarthur winnerFishburne Military School formally announced this weekend that Cadet Major and FMS Battalion Commander Luciano Dolfi (Stuarts Draft, Va.) was the recipient of the 2017 Fishburne Military School General Douglas MacArthur Award for Leadership.

Dolfi is the son of Mike Dolfi and Tina Dolfi.

Each year the General Douglas MacArthur Foundation presents the MacArthur Cadet Awards in recognition of the outstanding cadets of the Association of Military Colleges and Schools. The award is designed to encourage the students of the member institutions to emulate and practice the leadership qualities exemplified by General MacArthur while he was a cadet at the West Texas Military Institute and the United States Military Academy.

The award was announced and presented in front of the assembled Corps of Cadets, their families, faculty and staff during the Saturday Review Parade at Fishburne, which was part of the school’s Parents Winter Weekend schedule.

Fishburne Military School’s Senior Army Instructor, LTC Robert A, Hunt, USA(Ret), personally presented the award. Hunt later noted that “Cadet Dolfi has been a dedicated and hard-working leader of this Corps. He risen through the ranks while spending the time and energy to help other rise along with him. His career at Fishburne Military School has been nothing short of exemplary and I am proud to have presented him with this year’s MacArthur Award.”

Fishburne Military School announces MacArthur Award Winner

