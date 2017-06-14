 jump to example.com

How our favourite games have evolved

Published Wednesday, Jun. 14, 2017, 1:53 pm

Gaming. You stump up some cash and stake it on the outcome of a race, game, match or other event. Simple – how much can it have really changed since it came to be? Well, we humans are nothing if not an innovative bunch, and the fact is that, despite many forms of betting originating in China and Europe many centuries ago, many have changed significantly over the years.

But how exactly have our favourite games evolved?

 

Slot machines

Unlike many other forms of gaming, which can be traced back centuries, the slot machine is relatively new. Its first incarnation was the Liberty Bell, which appeared at the end of the 19th century. The mechanism was extremely simple – pull a lever to get the reels to align, and this simplicity proved wildly popular among a range of demographics. In fact, the diverse appeal of slot machines generated the need for universally-identifiable symbols on their reels, leading to the birth of the much-beloved fruit machine or ‘fruity’ in the classic three-reel format, laying the groundwork for later innovation.

It wasn’t until 1996 that slots underwent their biggest evolution by incorporating video screen technology. The shift to video has not just made slots more visually appealing – it has created a more dynamic experience, enabling players to choose from a range of games and even take a second shot at jackpots.

The next big step was the move online as the internet became commonplace. Online slot games have come a long way from their fruit-themed analogue predecessors. Ever-innovation, online slots have complex gameplay mechanics and eye-catching graphics that arguably rival AAA games. They are even more appealing when featured in a no deposit casino that adds free spins to the mix.

 

Horse race games

Before the advent of the internet, betting on horse racing was far from the simple process it is today. Prior to the 20th century, you needed to be near a track to partake, and the expensive nature of betting on horse racing made it an exclusive pastime. That began to change in 1934 with the introduction of Paces Races, an electric slot machine that garnered instant universal acclaim.

That was nothing compared to Sigma Derby though, a coin-operated game that began to appear in casinos in 1985. It allowed punters to place a bet on mechanical horses and watch as they raced around a miniature track. While it has long since fallen out of favour with gamblers, there are still versions of the game to be found in some casinos as it retains a cult following.

As with many forms of gaming, the biggest change for horse race games came with the advent of the digital age. With the emergence of smartphones and tablets, it is now possible to place a bet on a virtual horse at any time of day or night, wherever you are, and watch as your animated gee-gee of choice races across your screen.

 

Playing cards

On the face of it, card games haven’t changed for centuries, so in what way they have evolved? While the emergence of gaming machines didn’t do anything to change them, the widespread adoption of the internet surely did. Suddenly, you didn’t to go to a casino or invite over friends to poker or blackjack – instead you could play against people across the planet, at any time, in any place. The online casino revolution has created a massive new industry that crosses borders, cultures and language and shows no signs of slowing down in terms of growth or popularity.

