 jump to example.com

EMU president, provost address executive order on immigration

Published Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, 4:54 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

emuEMU President Susan Schultz Huxman and Provost Fred Kniss released the following statement today in regard to the executive order from President Trump on immigration.

 

Greetings EMU community,

As many of you know, this weekend an executive order was issued by the White House banning entry to the United States for people from seven countries and halting the visa waiver program. This decision and its consequences impact our international students, their families, and other members of our campus community, including many alumni and our global partners working with the Center for Justice and Peacebuilding.

This sweeping new order appears to collide with our mission “to prepare students to serve and lead in a global context.” We are monitoring this move carefully. This morning, university staff have reached out to each international student. We will continue to communicate a message of advocacy and support in the coming days and weeks.

Provost Fred Kniss and I have expressed concern to our local and state elected officials. In addition, I meet with Commonwealth leaders in Richmond this week, a previously scheduled meeting where I can now address this agenda.

Each one of our four shared values at EMU – Christian discipleship, community, service and peacebuilding – is put to the test by this executive order. So too is our collective work to “welcome the stranger” as Jesus called us to do.

We will work carefully and diligently to ensure that we can continue to fulfill this important mission for our community, state, country and world, as well as support in our midst those impacted by these developments. Blessings to all as we navigate these new directives.

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

Update: Fentanyl suspected in drug overdose deaths

Testing done in relation to a suspected drug overdose double fatality last week has confirmed the presence of Fentanyl at the scene.

Facebook Live: Chris Graham breaks down WWE Royal Rumble

WWE held its 30th Royal Rumble Sunday night. Chris Graham breaks down the card, the big match and the Road to Wrestlemania on Facebook Live.

Inside the Numbers: UVA hoops getting hosed at the foul line?

I hate it when fans and fanzine-type writers prattle on about fouls and bad officiating. I say that as a prelude to a column about UVA hoops, fouls and bad officiating.

Spike in U.S. oil production pushes gas prices down

Gas prices in much of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast have followed the national average downward over the past week as U.S. oil production increases.

Virginia Democrats speak out on Trump executive order on Muslim refugees, travel

Virginia Democrat leaders spoke out on President Trump’s executive order barring refugees and travelers from certain Muslim countries.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Preview of #12 UVA at #1 Villanova

Chris Graham and Scott German break down #12 UVA at #1 Villanova on the Street Knowledge podcast.

Equality Virginia recognizes Virginians leading LGBT equality efforts

Equality Virginia will honor the 2017 class of OUTstanding Virginians on April 1.

House Republicans kill bill to rig Virginia Electoral College votes

A Republican whose bill would rig Virginia’s electoral college system today asked a House committee to kill his own bill.

Poll: A third of American voters already back Trump impeachment

More than a third of American voters already back the impeachment and removal of Donald Trump, according to a new poll.

Republicans advance bill to rig Electoral College

Virginia's congressional districts are already rigged. Now House Republicans are pushing through a bill to rig the Electoral College.

 
Recent News


Viewpoints


Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints on WVPT.

Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 