EMU president, provost address executive order on immigration

EMU President Susan Schultz Huxman and Provost Fred Kniss released the following statement today in regard to the executive order from President Trump on immigration.

Greetings EMU community,

As many of you know, this weekend an executive order was issued by the White House banning entry to the United States for people from seven countries and halting the visa waiver program. This decision and its consequences impact our international students, their families, and other members of our campus community, including many alumni and our global partners working with the Center for Justice and Peacebuilding.

This sweeping new order appears to collide with our mission “to prepare students to serve and lead in a global context.” We are monitoring this move carefully. This morning, university staff have reached out to each international student. We will continue to communicate a message of advocacy and support in the coming days and weeks.

Provost Fred Kniss and I have expressed concern to our local and state elected officials. In addition, I meet with Commonwealth leaders in Richmond this week, a previously scheduled meeting where I can now address this agenda.

Each one of our four shared values at EMU – Christian discipleship, community, service and peacebuilding – is put to the test by this executive order. So too is our collective work to “welcome the stranger” as Jesus called us to do.

We will work carefully and diligently to ensure that we can continue to fulfill this important mission for our community, state, country and world, as well as support in our midst those impacted by these developments. Blessings to all as we navigate these new directives.