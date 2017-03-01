EMU falls at Christopher Newport

EMU had a 3-0 lead in their road opener before three bad innings snowballed into a 14-3 loss at Christopher Newport Wednesday afternoon. The Royals are 5-3 as they prepare for six games next week at the RussMatt Central Florida Invitational in Winter Haven, Fla.

The men play games Sunday through Wednesday on the trip, starting with a doubleheader against Ursinus on Sunday.

Eastern Mennonite took an early lead on the talented Captains, starting with an RBI single from Damon Frazier (Waynesboro, Va./Wilson Memorial) in the top of the first. As he had in the first inning, Griffin Stanley (Roanoke Va./Cave Spring) led off the third with another single to get things going again.

Zach Roberts (Stuarts Draft, Va./Riverheads) pulled an RBI double down the right field line, took third on a wild pitch, and then scored on another RBI single from Frazier.

With the pitchers working on a “staff day” to allow them to set up their rotation for the Florida trip, the 3-0 lead took a quick hit in the fourth. Two relievers pitched, but neither with much success, as CNU put together two singles, a double and two homeruns to vault in front 5-3.

The Captains scored three more in the fifth, and then blew the game open with six runs in the sixth.

Both coaches changed out most of their lineup in the seventh and neither team threatened again.

EMU put together 12 hits, including a 3-4 day from Stanley. The Royals’ leadoff man scored two of the team’s three runs. Frazier had two hits and two RBIs, while Ryan Hedrick (Bridgewater, Va./Turner Ashby) went 2-2 with a walk.

Frazier started from the hill and struck out three in his two scoreless innings of work. Jake Brown (Gloucester, Va./Gloucester), Tristan Childress (Waynesboro, Va./Waynesboro), Kyle Johnson (Nathalie, Va./Rustburg) and Tyler Campbell (Luray, Va./Luray) each threw an inning without allowing a run.

CNU’s Brandon Ginch hit for the cycle in the game, while right fielder Craig Johnson hit two homeruns.