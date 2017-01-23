 jump to example.com

Docs for Morgan event promotes friendly rivalry for a good cause

Published Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, 7:48 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

morgan harringtonVirginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine students will try to win back their title against a team of Carilion Clinic residents, attending physicians, and Jefferson College of Health Sciences students in the fifth annual Docs for Morgan basketball challenge.

Docs for Morgan will be held Feb. 2, at 7 p.m. at Patrick Henry High School, located at 2102 Grandin Road, SW, in Roanoke. Admission is free. Donations will be accepted at the door.​

The fundraiser supports the Morgan Dana Harrington Memorial Scholarship Fund at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine.

“Each year, the teams get more competitive, in a friendly way,” said Tracey Criss, a psychiatrist and assistant dean for clinical science years 3 and 4 at the medical school and organizer of the event. “It’s all for a good cause — to celebrate Morgan’s life and support her legacy.”

Harrington, who was a student at Virginia Tech, interned at the medical school the summer before her death. She is remembered for her kind heart, exuberant laugh, and can-do spirit.

Docs for Morgan was formed in 2012 by Carilion Clinic physicians who wanted to honor Morgan and support her parents, Daniel and Gil Harrington. Dan Harrington is vice dean of the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine. The event supports an annual scholarship that goes to deserving students at the school and honors Morgan’s passion for education.

“Over the past five years, this event has garnered tremendous support from our faculty, staff, and students, as well as local schools, area businesses, and the community,” Criss said. “We are grateful and humbled by the show of support.”

During the game, a raffle will be held for the chance to take a half-court shot during halftime to win $10,000, courtesy of Friendship Retirement Community. Jean Jadhon, from WDBJ7, will participate in the event. A silent auction will run throughout the game, and the Patrick Henry High School pep band and Cave Spring and Lord Botetourt High School cheerleaders will be on hand to add to the evening’s excitement.

In addition to overseeing the planning of this significant event each year, Criss also participates as a player.

“The game can get pretty intense at times,” she said. “But in the end, we come together to show that the good of people overcomes the evil of tragedy.”

Harrington was abducted and murdered after attending a rock concert in Charlottesville in 2009.

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

Podcast: Chris Graham talks Trump, media, U.S. politics

Chris Graham talks the first four days of the new Trump administration, the news media and U.S. politics on this installment of Street Knowledge.

Three dead in Fluvanna County crash

Three people are dead as a result of a two-vehicle crash in Fluvanna County on Monday.

House Democrats reiterate demand for redistricting vote

Virginia House Democrats reiterated their call for a vote to amend the state constitution to create a nonpartisan redistricting commission.

One dead, one in critical condition in Waynesboro drug overdoses

A 44-year-old woman is dead and a 36-year-old male is in critical condition as a result of expected drug overdoses in Waynesboro Saturday night.

AAA: Gas prices trending back downward

Across the Mid-Atlantic region, gas prices are slowly retreating, with many regions dropping two to five cents in the last week.

Marial Shayok: Improved play keys UVA in ACC winning streak

Marial Shayok came out of the gate looking like the latest in a line of UVA guards picking up the slack for guys lost to the NBA.

Your game MVP for #16 UVA: Would you believe Jack Salt?

Remember when UVA center Jack Salt got two minutes at Pitt? Two minutes for the starting center. That same Jack Salt couldn’t get off the court Saturday. Literally.

Movie on Augusta County WWII POW camp screening at the Wayne Theatre

The Wayne Theatre is hosting a screening of a documentary about an Augusta County World War II POW camp.

UVA Board of Visitors to begin organizing presidential search

UVA President Teresa A. Sullivan has asked the Board of Visitors to begin a presidential search process that will determine her successor.

Can Trump revive manufacturing? Waynesboro as a case study

Waynesboro isn’t the Rust Belt, but if you know the city’s economic history at all, well, it isn’t all that different.

 
Recent News


Viewpoints


Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints on WVPT.

Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 