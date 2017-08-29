 jump to example.com

How do digital hearing aids work?

Published Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, 8:47 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Digital hearing aids convert sound waves into numerical codes, similar to the binary code of a computer, before amplifying them.

hearing healthcareBecause the code also includes information about a sound’s pitch or loudness, the aid can be specially programmed to amplify some frequencies more than others.

Digital circuitry gives a hearing care professional more flexibility in adjusting the aid to a user’s needs and to certain listening environments. These aids also can be programmed to focus on sounds coming from a specific direction.

Digital circuitry can be used in all types of hearing aids.

 

About Hearing Healthcare of Virginia

Hearing Healthcare of Virginia was founded to help members of our community get more from a local hearing care provider. Hearing Healthcare of Virginia continues the tradition of better hearing through education, technology, and customer service.

Hearing Healthcare of Virginia is offering complimentary hearing screenings at its six locations in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia – Charlottesville, Covington, Culpeper, Fishersville, Harrisonburg, and Lexington.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (866) 341-4327.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Virginia Tech paleobiologists to host dinosaur fossil unpacking party
Albemarle County hosting multiple public input sessions
Washington and Lee names new associate dean
Virginia ABC hosting record number of in-store tastings in September
Squirrels deny Curve celebration in 15th
This team stinks: UVA football 2017 season preview
UVA, Foundation radiology group partner to expand access to specialized medical imaging
McAuliffe announces $233,995 in Building Entrepreneurial Economies grants
Press Conference: UVA football coach Bronco Mendenhall
Legacy of racial harmony and integration at Park School
VCU, Virginia Department of Health study finds supportive evidence for federal Ryan White Program
Forestry Department first responders deploying to Texas
Harvey’s persistent downpours to prolong catastrophic flooding in Texas, Louisiana this week
Important skills you will develop and improve when you complete an MBA
What can you do with a bachelors in communication?
HHS continues support in Texas and Louisiana in response to Hurricane Harvey
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 