How do digital hearing aids work?

Digital hearing aids convert sound waves into numerical codes, similar to the binary code of a computer, before amplifying them.

Because the code also includes information about a sound’s pitch or loudness, the aid can be specially programmed to amplify some frequencies more than others.

Digital circuitry gives a hearing care professional more flexibility in adjusting the aid to a user’s needs and to certain listening environments. These aids also can be programmed to focus on sounds coming from a specific direction.

Digital circuitry can be used in all types of hearing aids.

