Daniel Dixon goes for 32, hits 1,000 mark for career, in William & Mary win

For the second time in the last four games, senior Daniel Dixon topped the 30-point mark, scoring a game-high 32 and becoming the 39th player in William & Mary history to score 1,000 in his career, in an 88-85 win over Elon on Thursday.

Dixon, a 2013 Fishburne Military School postgrad alum, was 11-for-15 from the field, and added a team-high eight rebounds and four assists in the win for the Tribe (8-6, 2-1 CAA).

Junior Greg Malinowski and classmate Jack Whitman tallied 11 points apiece. Malinowski scored all 11 of his points in the second half and pulled down a season-high seven rebounds. Freshman Nathan Knight added nine points off the bench.

W&M trailed by double-digits in the opening 20 minutes after the Phoenix (8-8, 0-3 CAA) hit 11 first-half triples, but the Tribe used a 10-0 run to take the lead in the early minutes of the second half and then tallied a 10-1 run with the game tied at 70 to take the lead for good.

W&M continues it two-game homestand welcoming Drexel to Kaplan Arena on Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m. With the impending winter weather in the Hampton Roads area, fans are reminded to use caution and allow for extra time when traveling to and from the game.

Stay tuned to TribeAthletics.com and all Tribe social media outlets for updated information.