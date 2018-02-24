Commonwealth Transportation Board awards roads contracts totaling $167.5 million

The Commonwealth Transportation Board approved 23 contracts at their monthly meeting Wednesday totaling $167.5 million for projects and paving in the VDOT Culpeper, Fredericksburg, Lynchburg, Northern Virginia, Richmond, Salem and Staunton districts.

Warrenton Southern Exchange Project

A $19.6 million contract was awarded to Shirley Contracting Company, LLC of Lorton to design and build a new interchange in Fauquier County where Route 15/17/29intersects Business Route 15/17/29 to the west, and Lord Fairfax Drive (Route 808) to the east.

The new interchange is needed to increase overall safety and improve traffic flow.

The project is expected to be complete in fall 2020.

Odd Fellows Road Interchange and Improvement Project

An $8.7 million contract was awarded to W.C. English, Inc. of Lynchburg to reconstruct Odd Fellows Road from Mayflower Drive to Business Route 29 (Lynchburg Expressway), to result in a road with one lane in each direction and a two-way turn lane in the center.

The project, in the City of Lynchburg, will also replace a bridge over the railroad, and include the construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Odd Fellows Road and Albert Lankford Road/Murray Place.

This is the second and final phase of the Odd Fellows Road Interchange and Improvement Project, and is funded through SMART SCALE. Expected completion is in late fall 2019.

Paving will be completed in seven VDOT districts

Twenty-one contracts totaling $139.2 million were awarded for paving in VDOT’s Culpeper, Fredericksburg, Lynchburg, Northern Virginia, Richmond, Salem and Staunton districts.

In advance of each CTB meeting, VDOT Commissioner Stephen C. Brich also approves contracts up to $5 million in value. From the Dec. 20, 2017 bid letting, the commissioner approved 38 contracts worth approximately $55.5 million for construction and maintenance projects on Virginia’s interstates and primary and secondary roads.

Appointed by the governor, the 17-member CTB establishes the administrative policies for Virginia’s transportation system. The CTB allocates highway funding to specific projects, locates routes and provides funding for airports, seaports and public transportation. The board normally meets on the third Wednesday of the month in months when action meetings are scheduled.

