City Market Arts returns this weekend

Artists from the popular City Market along with other local artisans will be displaying and selling their creations at the City Market Arts event on Saturday, February 10 from 10 am to 4 pm at Carver Recreation Center in Charlottesville.

The art show features over 35 vendors with a variety of jewelry, paintings, pottery and more all made locally. Select agricultural products will also be available from City Market vendors. Customers may purchase items directly from vendors at the show.

This event is free and open to the public.

Carver Recreation Center is located at the Jefferson School City Center, 233 4th St., NW. For more information about City Market Arts, please contact Justin McKenzie at (434) 970-3371 or citymarket@charlottesville.org.

