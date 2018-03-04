Bracket set for 2018 ACC Tournament

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Reddit WhatsApp

The Atlantic Coast Conference has announced the seedings and bracket for the 65th annual New York Life ACC Tournament, which will be played Tuesday through Saturday at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

Regular-season champion Virginia (28-2 overall, 17-1 ACC) will be the top-seeded team for the third time in five years and the fourth time overall. The Cavaliers will receive a double-bye into Thursday’s quarterfinal round, along with No. 2 seed Duke (25-6, 13-5), No. 3 Miami (22-8, 11-7) and No. 4 Clemson (22-8, 11-7).

The tournament opens Tuesday with three first-round games. No. 12 Boston College (17-14, 7-11) faces No. 13 Georgia Tech (13-18, 6-12) at noon, followed by No. 10 Notre Dame (18-13, 8-10) versus No. 15 Pitt (8-23, 0-18) at 2 p.m. No. 11 seed Syracuse (19-12, 8-10) faces No. 14 Wake Forest (11-19, 4-14) at 7 p.m.

Fifth-seeded NC State (21-10, 11-7), No. 6 North Carolina (22-9, 11-7), No. 7 Virginia Tech (21-10, 10-8), No. 8 Florida State (20-10, 9-9) and No. 9 Louisville (19-12, 9-9) will see their first tournament action on Wednesday. Florida State and Louisville will square off at noon, while NC State, North Carolina and Virginia Tech will meet the winners of Tuesday’s three first-round games.

Wednesday’s winners will advance to face the tournament’s four top seeded teams in Thursday’s quarterfinal round.

The 2018 New York Life ACC Tournament will culminate with a pair of semifinal games on Friday night and the championship game on Saturday evening. This year’s championship game is set for a primetime 8:30 p.m. start.

Duke will enter this year’s tournament as the defending champion. The Blue Devils made history last year at Barclays by becoming the first No. 5 seed to claim the title and the first team to do so by winning four games.

All 14 tournament games will be nationally televised on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU and the ACC Network (ACCN). In addition, all games also will be available via ACC Network Extra.

2018 ACC Tournament field

Tuesday, March 6

First round

Noon – No. 12 Boston College vs. No. 13 Georgia Tech (ESPN2/ACC Network)

2 p.m. – No. 10 Notre Dame vs. No. 15 Pitt (ESPN2/ACC Network)

7 p.m. – No. 11 Syracuse vs. No. 14 Wake Forest (ESPNU/ACC Network)

Wednesday, March 7

Second round

Noon – No. 8 Florida State vs. No. 9 Louisville (ESPN/ACC Network)

2 p.m. – No. 5 NC State vs. Tuesday noon winner (ESPN/ACC Network)

7 p.m. – No. 7 Virginia Tech vs. Tuesday 2 p.m. winner (ESPN2/ACC Network)

9 p.m. – No. 6 North Carolina vs. Tuesday 7 p.m. winner (ESPN2/ACC Network)

Thursday, March 8

Quarterfinals

Noon – No. 1 Virginia vs. Wednesday noon winner (ESPN/ACC Network)

2 p.m. – No. 4 Clemson vs. Wednesday 2 p.m. winner (ESPN/ACC Network)

7 p.m. – No. 2 Duke vs. Wednesday 7 p.m. winner (ESPN/ACC Network)

9 p.m. – No. 3 Miami vs. Wednesday 9 p.m. winner (ESPN/ACC Network)

Friday, March 9

Semifinals

7 p.m. – Thursday afternoon winners (ESPN or ESPN2/ACC Network)

9 p.m. – Thursday evening winners (ESPN or ESPN2/ACC Network)

Saturday, March 10

Championship

8:30 p.m. – Friday evening winners (ESPN/ACC Network)





Stable Craft Brewing is a manufacturer of quality, craft beer and requires a motivated, results-driven Sales Manager to lead its sales department. More information: click here.



"



Related Stories