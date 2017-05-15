 jump to example.com

Blanding, Kiser named to Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List

Published Monday, May. 15, 2017, 5:51 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Virginia free safety Quin Blanding and inside linebacker Micah Kiser have been named to the 2017 Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List, honoring the top collegiate defensive student-athlete in the country that exhibits the characteristics displayed by Ronnie Lott during his legendary college and professional careers. IMPACT stands for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics and Tenacity.

uva footballIt is the second year in a row the duo have been named to the preseason watch list for the Lott IMPACT Trophy.

Blanding (Sr., Virginia Beach, Va.) was named a Sporting News and Sports Illustrated second-team All-American in 2016. A two-time first-team All-ACC honoree, Blanding started all 12 games for UVA in 2016 and finished the year No. 2 in the ACC and No. 9 in the nation with 10.0 tackles per game. Blanding has finished the past three seasons No. 2 in the ACC in tackles and his 358 career stops currently ranks No. 9 all-time in the UVA annals.

Kiser (Sr., Baltimore, Md.) was a Football Writers Association of America second-team All-American in 2016 after finishing No. 1 in the ACC and No. 4 in the nation with 11.2 tackles per game. The two-time first-team All-ACC honoree has led the league in tackles each of the past two seasons.

Since the ACC began tracking tackle leaders in 1990, no defensive duo from the same team has finished No. 1 and No. 2 in the league in tackles in back-to-back years.

There are 42 nominated players (Lott’s uniform number) representing 38 different universities throughout the country. UVA joins Penn State, Ohio State and USC as the only school with at least two members on the watch list. There are only nine players from eight ACC teams on the watch list.

The winner, announced in December at a gala black-tie dinner, will receive $25,000 for his school’s general scholarship fund while each of three runner-ups will receive $5,000 each for their schools.

Additionally, one athlete is chosen as Player of the Week each week during the season, earning $1,000 for his school.

Voters for the award include selected members of the national media, previous finalists, the Board of Directors of the Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation and a distinguished group of former college football head coaches.

A national voter panel of more than 300 former college coaches, players and members of the media, vote on the award.

The 14th annual Lott IMPACT Trophy Awards will be held Dec. 10th at The Pacific Club in Newport Beach, Calif.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Underwhelmed
Virginia State Police Insurance Fraud Program recognizes Fraud Fighters
Warner presses federal agencies in wake of WannaCry
Wholesome Harvest Baking to invest $22 million in Roanoke
ZZ Top coming to Altria Theater
Staunton author featured at June 4 reading
Fulbright scholar publishes book on creativity and education in China
Tips for an affordable family vacation
MBU College of Education to bring best-selling author to campus
Bullpen helps VMI win five-hour-plus affair, 9-7
Lynchburg drops pair to Pelicans
Larry Keel Experience to open Lime Kiln Summer Concert Series
Virginia Organizing bringing attention to possible deportation
Johnson gem gives Squirrels series split
Winners of 2017 Virginia Fleet Safety Awards
Shepherd’s 3-hit day lifts Liberty to 8-6 win over VCU
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 