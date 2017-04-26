 jump to example.com

Big inning gives Salem 6-2 win over Lynchburg

Published Wednesday, Apr. 26, 2017, 9:29 am

Thomas Pannone struck out nine, his most strikeouts as a Hillcat, and left with a 2-0 lead. However, the Salem Red Sox (12-7) pounced on the Lynchburg bullpen with a six-run fifth inning to claim a 6-2 victory at Haley Toyota Field Tuesday night.

salem red soxPannone struck out nine and only walked a pair, but he left the game after 79 pitches in four innings. Pannone has now struck out 31 batters compared to just seven walks in 20 2/3 innings to begin the season. The only run against him in 2017 was two starts ago, and it was unearned.

Lynchburg claimed the early advantage two batters into the game when Sam Haggerty began the contest with a walk and scored on an RBI double by Ka’ai Tom. Haggerty and Tom combined to score the other Hillcats run of the game in the third inning.Haggerty opened the stanza with a triple, and Tom drove him in with a sacrifice fly to right field.

The Hillcats led 2-0 in the fifth until the first three hitters for Salem reached via walk, and the next four batters all registered singles. Six of those Red Sox players came in to score, and Salem maintained its 6-2 lead the rest of the way. Josh Ockimey and Kyri Washington each had a pair of RBIs in the decisive frame.

Paul Hendrix (0-1) took the loss in his formal debut as a pitcher at the Advanced-A level after all five men he faced reached base to begin the fifth. Roniel Raudes (1-1) earned his first win at the Advanced-A level with five strikeouts in five innings. He surrendered two runs on four hits and three walks.

Lynchburg will attempt to even the series at Salem Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. Triston McKenzie (2-1, 1.72) will start for the Hillcats against lefty Dedgar Jimenez (3-0, 3.38). Fans can listen to the game live at www.lynchburg-hillcats.com beginning at 7 p.m.

