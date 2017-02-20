 jump to example.com

Baseball: No. 14 UVA opens home slate Tuesday vs. VMI

Published Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, 11:43 pm

UVA Cavaliers (3-0)
Probable Starting Pitcher
Jr. RHP Derek Casey (DNP in 2016)

VMI Keydets (1-3)
Probable Starting Pitcher
Fr. RHP Zak Kent

uva baseballThe No. 14 Virginia baseball team starts its home schedule Tuesday (Feb. 21) with a 3 p.m. contest against the VMI Keydets. The home opener marks the start of a nine-game homestand for the Cavaliers.

Tickets
Tickets are available online at VirginiaSports.com or beginning one hour prior to the game at the ticket window at Davenport Field. Free parking is available in the University Hall, John Paul Jones Arena and McCue Center lots.

Promotions
Tuesday Meal Deal – purchase a hot dog and any size soda and receive peanuts or Cracker Jacks free.

Broadcast Information
A link to the audio broadcast can be found on VirginiaSports.com; all audio broadcasts are free of charge in 2017. Live statistics also are located on VirginiaSports.com.

O’Connor On Verge of 600 Wins
Brian O’Connor ranks 10th in ACC history in wins with 599 and is in line to become the 10th coach in ACC history to win 600 games. If he gets there in the next month, he will become the second-fastest in league history to reach 600 wins (Mike Martin, 802 games). O’Connor needs 10 victories to surpass former Wake Forest coach George Greer (1988-2004) for ninth in league history.

Cavaliers Return Home
This marks the 129th season of Virginia Baseball, including the 16th at Davenport Field, which opened in 2002. Virginia is 376-95 (.806) at Davenport Field since 2004 under Brian O’Connor, including a 24-12 mark last season. UVA averaged 3,675 fans per game last year, including a program-record 3,638 per game for the regular season.

Cavaliers vs. VMI/In-State Foes
UVA leads the all-time series with VMI, 103-31. The Cavaliers scored an 18-1 win over the Keydets last year on Feb. 23 in the 2016 home opener. The Keydets had won back-to-back games against the Cavaliers at Davenport Field prior to 2016. Four of the last six games between the teams have been decided by two runs or fewer.

UVA went 11-4 against in-state foes in 2016 and is 122-28-1 versus teams from Virginia under Brian O’Connor.

Casey Returns to the Mound
After missing the 2016 season with an injury, Derek Casey returns to the mound Tuesday. Casey made 10 appearances, including six starts, in 2015 before suffering an injury on April 21. He was 4-1 with a 3.06 ERA in 32 1/3 innings.

Offense Makes Statement to Open Season
Virginia piled up 29 runs and 38 hits in the opening weekend of play. It marked UVA’s most runs in the first three games of the season since 2013.

UVA hit five home runs and totaled eight doubles. Eight Cavaliers recorded four or more hits, led by Ernie Clement and Jake McCarthy with six each.

Noting VMI
VMI opened its season by 1-3 at the Hughes Brothers Challenge in Wilmington, N.C., including a season-opening win over Appalachian State (11-5). Thirteen Keydets made their college debuts in Wilmington. Tyler Tharp had a big weekend, going 6-for-14 (.429) with a pair of homers and seven RBI, although the Keydets hit .198 in the tournament.

Up Next
Virginia continues its nine-game homestand this weekend (Friday through Sunday) with a three-game series against Rutgers.

