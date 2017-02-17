Baseball: #16 UVA tops Liberty, 10-2, in season opener

The Liberty Flames opened their 2017 season, falling to No. 16 UVA, 10-2, Friday afternoon in the first game of the Charleston Crab House Challenge at Riley Stadium.

The contest was the first game for the Flames under Head Coach Scott Jackson, who was hired as the program’s seventh head coach this past July.

Flames’ first baseman Sammy Taormina went 3-for-4 with two doubles and scored one of Liberty’s runs in the contest.

Virginia left fielder Jake McCarthy also went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI.

Liberty starts its year, 0-1, while Virginia moves to 1-0.

Liberty left two men on in the top of the inning, before Virginia, the home team on the scoreboard, jumped out to a 4-0 advantage in the bottom of the first inning. Second baseman Ernie Clement opened the frame with a single to left and advanced to second when McCarthy was hit by a pitch. Center fielder Adam Haseley followed with a double off the top of the wall, plating Clement and after the relay through got away from the Liberty infield at second, McCarthy scored for a 2-0 edge.

Two batters later, catcher Robbie Corman lined an RBI double into the left-center field gap for a 3-0 advantage. Corman later scored on a wild pitch for a 4-0 edge.

The Flames plated their first run of 2017 in the top of second. Taormina doubled to the warning track. Two batters later, second baseman Andrew Kowalo sent a RBI single past the first base bag to make it, 4-1 Cavaliers.

In the bottom of the inning, a two-out Liberty error opened the door for Virginia. With the bases loaded, first baseman Pavin Smith followed the miscue with a two-run single, upping the Cavaliers’ lead to 6-1.

Virginia added to its lead in the fourth and fifth innings. After back-to-back singles to open the inning, McCarthy snuck his first home run of the year inside the left field foul pole to give the Cavaliers a 9-1 advantage in the fourth. During the fifth, Virginia scored on a ground out.

In the sixth, Liberty loaded the bases with one out. However, Virginia pitcher Noah Murdoch got third baseman Ben Highfill to bounced into an inning-ending double play.

Liberty plated a run in the eighth. Center fielder D.J. Artis and shortstop Cam Locklear led off the inning with singles. Left fielder Jake Barbee then lifted a sacrifice fly for what proved to be the final of 10-2.

Flames right-hander Eric Grabowski drops to 0-1 on the year. The senior gave up 10 runs, eight earned, on 11 hits over 4 2/3 innings. He struck out three and walked one.

Liberty left-hander Vinnie Tarantola pitched 2 1/3 shutout innings in his Flames debut.

Cavaliers starter Daniel Lynch moves to 1-0. The left-hander allowed one run on four hits over 6 1/3 innings. He struck out six and walked two.

Liberty collected eight hits on the afternoon and committed four errors. Virginia had 10 hits.

Up Next: Liberty will face the Kansas Jayhawks, Saturday at the Charleston Crab House

Challenge. Game time at Riley Park is scheduled for 11 a.m.