Barry Windham announced for AWE Night of the Superstars

WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham is the first superstar announced for the May 6 Awesome Wrestling Entertainment Night of the Superstars event at Waynesboro High School.

The former NWA world champ will headline the charity event for the UVA Children’s Medical Center.

Tickets go on sale for the event online on Wednesday at 9 a.m.

“I am truly honored to have Barry Windham a part of this event. Barry was always one of my favorites in the NWA and WCW,” said AWE founder Marvin Ward.

Windham is a second-generation wrestler. The son of the late great Blackjack Mulligan, Windham is best known for his time in the National Wrestling Alliance and World Championship Wrestling, where he held titles including the NWA/WCW world title, United States title, the World TV title and the world tag-team titles.

Windham was also a WWE world tag-team champ with his brother-in-law, Mike Rotunda.

He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2012 as a member of the legendary Four Horsemen.

“This will be Barry Windham’s first and only appearance in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia, and he was happy to do it for the UVA Children’s Hospital. Fans will get the once in a lifetime opportunity to meet the legend himself, the man from Sweetwater Texas,” Ward said.

Windham will be signing autographs and taking photos during the Special VIP Meet and Greet with the Superstars starting at 5pm for all VIP Ringside Ticket Holders.

