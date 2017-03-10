 jump to example.com

Barry Windham announced for AWE Night of the Superstars

Published Friday, Mar. 10, 2017, 5:30 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

barry windhamWWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham is the first superstar announced for the May 6 Awesome Wrestling Entertainment Night of the Superstars event at Waynesboro High School.

The former NWA world champ will headline the charity event for the UVA Children’s Medical Center.

Tickets go on sale for the event online on Wednesday at 9 a.m.

“I am truly honored to have Barry Windham a part of this event. Barry was always one of my favorites in the NWA and WCW,” said AWE founder Marvin Ward.

Windham is a second-generation wrestler. The son of the late great Blackjack Mulligan, Windham is best known for his time in the National Wrestling Alliance and World Championship Wrestling, where he held titles including the NWA/WCW world title, United States title, the World TV title and the world tag-team titles.

Windham was also a WWE world tag-team champ with his brother-in-law, Mike Rotunda.

He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2012 as a member of the legendary Four Horsemen.

“This will be Barry Windham’s first and only appearance in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia, and he was happy to do it for the UVA Children’s Hospital. Fans will get the once in a lifetime opportunity to meet the legend himself, the man from Sweetwater Texas,” Ward said.

Windham will be signing autographs and taking photos during the Special VIP Meet and Greet with the Superstars starting at 5pm for all VIP Ringside Ticket Holders.

You may also reserve tickets today before the officially go on sale by emailing officialaweinc@gmail.com or send a private message though AWE’s facebook page.

Fans are urged to get their tickets in advance as this event will sell out.

Discussion
 
Recent News
 

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 