 jump to example.com

Barfield’s blast sinks Squirrels

Published Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, 3:30 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Portland right fielder Jeremy Barfield launched a go-ahead home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to cap the scoring on a wild, 11-10 Sea Dogs (51-58) win over Richmond (47-62) on Thursday afternoon.

richmond flying squirrelsThe teams combined for 21 hits and used nine pitchers in the series finale. The Squirrels scored a season-high eight runs in the fourth inning to briefly take a one-run lead. Richmond continues the road trip on Friday in New Hampshire at 7:05 p.m.

Barfield snapped the 10-10 contest with his 19th home run of the year. The reigning Player of the Week in the Eastern League elevated a pitch from Seth Rosin that cleared the Maine Monster in left field. Rosin (1-1) suffered the loss by allowing the one run. The Barfield homer negated a scoring frenzy for Richmond that included a eight-run fourth inning.

For the second consecutive game, the Flying Squirrels recovered from an early-inning deficit. Portland grabbed a 6-1 lead in the fourth inning, plating four runs on a grand slam from Henry Urrutia. Richmond immediately countered with a season-high eight runs in the top of the fourth to take an 9-6 advantage. The massive inning for Richmond began ominously for starting pitcher Teddy Stankiewicz. Hunter Cole reached on dropped fly ball to shallow left and C.J. Hinojosa followed with a swinging-bunt base hit. That allowed K.C. Hobson to single against the shift to score the first run of the inning. After Brandon Bednar struck out, Daniel Carbonell doubled home a run and Dylan Davis grounded a base hit into center field, scoring a pair. The assault continued when Caleb Gindl tripled home three runs for a 8-6 Richmond lead.

The Squirrels sent 12 men to the plate in the fourth and collected seven hits in the inning. Stankiewicz was removed after tossing just 3.1 innings in the short start. The righty allowed nine runs on eight hits, striking out two and walking two. Lefty Josh Smith entered to finish off the fourth after allowing a sacrifice fly ball.

Portland carried the onslaught into the fifth inning, retaking the lead with a four-run frame. Richmond’s starting pitcher Nate Reed struggled in his outing and lasted only 4.1 innings .Portland sent nine men to the plate in the fifth, receiving RBI hits from Chavis, Henry Urrutia, Mike Olt and Dany Mars. Richmond was forced to replace Reed with runner on – first with Stephen Johnson – then with Vic Black. Johnson did no throw a pitch, leaving the game with an injury before handing things over to Black.

Reed allowed 10 runs on nine hits in the no-decision. He walked two, struck out six and tossed 97 pitches. Black navigated the game through the sixth inning without allowing a hit.

Richmond tied the game 10-10 in the top of the sixth inning. Hunter Cole lashed a double into right center field and came around to score on a base hit off the bat of Hinojosa. The run was the only allowed by lefty reliever Josh Smith over 2.2 innings of work.

Jarret Martin carried the mantle for the Richmond bullpen, loading the bases, yet striking out the side. Martin lowered his ERA to 2.77 in the scoreless outing.

Portland powered their way to an early 2-0 lead in the first inning against former Sea Dog Nate Reed. Michael Chavis lofted a two-run blast to get the scoring going.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
American Federation of Teachers endorses Ralph Northam for governor
Herring, DARS remind Virginians of new law to aid fight adult financial exploitation
Kaine veterans bill passes House, Senate, heads to Trump for signature
Squirrels win bullpen battle: Even series in 11
Albemarle County receives achievement awards from National Association of Counties
US Foods to create 100 new jobs in Prince William County
Paramount Theater announces shows with Scotty McCreery, Kellie Pickler
McAuliffe signs executive directive launching Smart Cities workgroup
Call for Mildred W. Spicer Arts Fund nominations
How to successfully implement new business ideas
Richmond to receive additional federal resources to fight opioid epidemic
P-Nats survive late scare in 6-5 win over Lynchburg
Where the Mountains Meet the Sky: New exhibit at Wayne Theatre
Governors: Immediate action required to stabilize health insurance marketplaces
Augusta County announces tourism grant awards
Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Inside the Wayne Theatre’s Shrek
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 