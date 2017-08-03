Barfield’s blast sinks Squirrels

Portland right fielder Jeremy Barfield launched a go-ahead home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to cap the scoring on a wild, 11-10 Sea Dogs (51-58) win over Richmond (47-62) on Thursday afternoon.

The teams combined for 21 hits and used nine pitchers in the series finale. The Squirrels scored a season-high eight runs in the fourth inning to briefly take a one-run lead. Richmond continues the road trip on Friday in New Hampshire at 7:05 p.m.

Barfield snapped the 10-10 contest with his 19th home run of the year. The reigning Player of the Week in the Eastern League elevated a pitch from Seth Rosin that cleared the Maine Monster in left field. Rosin (1-1) suffered the loss by allowing the one run. The Barfield homer negated a scoring frenzy for Richmond that included a eight-run fourth inning.

For the second consecutive game, the Flying Squirrels recovered from an early-inning deficit. Portland grabbed a 6-1 lead in the fourth inning, plating four runs on a grand slam from Henry Urrutia. Richmond immediately countered with a season-high eight runs in the top of the fourth to take an 9-6 advantage. The massive inning for Richmond began ominously for starting pitcher Teddy Stankiewicz. Hunter Cole reached on dropped fly ball to shallow left and C.J. Hinojosa followed with a swinging-bunt base hit. That allowed K.C. Hobson to single against the shift to score the first run of the inning. After Brandon Bednar struck out, Daniel Carbonell doubled home a run and Dylan Davis grounded a base hit into center field, scoring a pair. The assault continued when Caleb Gindl tripled home three runs for a 8-6 Richmond lead.

The Squirrels sent 12 men to the plate in the fourth and collected seven hits in the inning. Stankiewicz was removed after tossing just 3.1 innings in the short start. The righty allowed nine runs on eight hits, striking out two and walking two. Lefty Josh Smith entered to finish off the fourth after allowing a sacrifice fly ball.

Portland carried the onslaught into the fifth inning, retaking the lead with a four-run frame. Richmond’s starting pitcher Nate Reed struggled in his outing and lasted only 4.1 innings .Portland sent nine men to the plate in the fifth, receiving RBI hits from Chavis, Henry Urrutia, Mike Olt and Dany Mars. Richmond was forced to replace Reed with runner on – first with Stephen Johnson – then with Vic Black. Johnson did no throw a pitch, leaving the game with an injury before handing things over to Black.

Reed allowed 10 runs on nine hits in the no-decision. He walked two, struck out six and tossed 97 pitches. Black navigated the game through the sixth inning without allowing a hit.

Richmond tied the game 10-10 in the top of the sixth inning. Hunter Cole lashed a double into right center field and came around to score on a base hit off the bat of Hinojosa. The run was the only allowed by lefty reliever Josh Smith over 2.2 innings of work.

Jarret Martin carried the mantle for the Richmond bullpen, loading the bases, yet striking out the side. Martin lowered his ERA to 2.77 in the scoreless outing.

Portland powered their way to an early 2-0 lead in the first inning against former Sea Dog Nate Reed. Michael Chavis lofted a two-run blast to get the scoring going.