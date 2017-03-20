AWE seeks corporate partners to sponsor Night of the Superstars charity event

Awesome Wrestling Entertainment presents Night of the Superstars – a University of Virginia Children’s Hospital Charity Event – on Saturday, May 6, 2017, at the 1,500-seat Waynesboro High School gymnasium in Waynesboro, Va.

AWE needs your support of this event to help offset costs – with 100 percent of all ticket sales going direct to the University of Virginia Children’s Hospital. Sponsorships are needed to cover the costs of talent, rental and other fees. In-kind sponsorships will be considered.

This is a great opportunity for your business to be a part of an event that will raise thousands of dollars for a very worthy cause in our community.

The Night of the Superstars is a staple event of AWE, a Stuarts Draft-based promotion that has raised more than $70,000 for the UVA Children’s Hospital through its wrestling fundraisers.

Your business will get great marketing opportunities AND will be a part of a huge night to benefit the UVA Children’s Hospital. It’s a win-win for everyone involved in this unforgettable event.

Sponsorships range from $250 – $3,000 for this live event.

University of Virginia Children’s Hospital Charity Events are expected to sell out quickly. Materials will go to the printer soon so sign up now to take advantage of all of the opportunities available to our sponsors.

For more information on partnering on this fund-raising event, contact (540) 949-6574 or freepress@ntelos.net.

Night of the Superstars Packages

$3,000: Presenting Sponsor

You will receive a custom package that may include …

YOUR NAME/LOGO HERE (title sponsor) Night of the Superstars

Ticket outlet for event

Autograph signing with wrestlers at your place of business

Logo and title would be on all printed materials and print ads

Logo and title would be included in TV advertising

Name would be included in all radio advertising

Large logo and/or title on digital advertising

Large logo would be on website with link

Top location for vendor booth at the event (sponsor must provide table and chairs for area)

Banner (provided by advertiser) in prominent location at event

Announced at event as Title/Presenting Sponsor

$1,000: Champions Club Sponsor

For a $1,000 sponsorship, the sky is the limit. We’ll make sure your message is in front of the 1,500 fans at the show and thousands more through marketing efforts in the region including print and broadcast media.

Choose the option that works best for you.

FIVE AVAILABLE: Insert your business into a match at the live show with logo’d apparel or whatever works for you … a constructionthemed match, your pizza box used to hit a wrestler or put his face in your pizza, etc. We’ll make sure you get the most bang for the buck, and creativity runs high in our company!

ONE AVAILABLE: Be the official sponsor of the Meet and Greet prior to the show. Your business will be the title sponsor of this segment of the show.

ONE AVAILABLE: Put your ad on the back of the 10,000 rack cards being printed and distributed throughout the community in March, April and May.

FIVE AVAILABLE: Your sponsorship provides you with 100 tickets that you can give away in the community as you see fit. Your business can donate to an organization or give to your customers, employees, etc. All tickets will be General Admission.

You will also get …

Large logo on all printed materials and print ads

Large logo in all TV advertising

Logo on all online advertising

Large logo on website

Name in radio advertising as sponsor

Banner (provided by sponsor) in prominent location at event

Announced at live event as sponsor

$500: Pinfall Sponsor

For a $500 sponsorship, you will get …

Medium Logo on all printed materials and print ads

Medium Logo in all TV advertising

Name on all online advertising

Medium Logo on Website

Announced at live event as sponsor

$250: Participating Sponsor

For a $250 sponsorship, you will get …

Business Name on all printed materials and print ads

Business Name in all TV advertising

Business Name and Link on Website

Announced at live event as sponsor

$200: Vendor Sponsor

Vendor sponsorships are available for $200. Must be approved by organizer.

You will get …

Vendor booth (approximately 10 feet wide)

Vendors listed on event website (alphabetical listing)

About the Show

Bell time is 8 p.m. Doors will open at 5 p.m. for fans to meet and greet the Superstars.

WWE Hall of Famers Barry Windham and Ron Simmons, former United States champion Magnum TA, WWE & TNA superstars Hornswoggle, Mr. Anderson, Kid Kash, C.W. Anderson, and many more have all been signed for this huge charity event.

AWE Night of the Superstars has sold out the Waynesboro High School on eight separate occasions.

AWE also sold out the Augusta Expo for Night of the Legends in Fishersville, Va., with 2,700 fans and was featured worldwide on In Demand pay-per-view.

Awesome Wrestling Entertainment expects another sellout crowd on May 6 in Waynesboro. Ringside Front Row is already sold out!

Already announced for the May 6, 2017, show are …

Barry Windham

Ron Simmons

Magnum TA

Hornswoggle

Kid Kash

Sonjay Dutt

Jamin Olivencia

CW Anderson

Abo Shongo

Advance tickets are available online now for $25 VIP Ringside and $10 General Admission.

Card is subject to change without notice.

About UVA Children’s Hospital

The UVA Children’s Hospital provides primary and specialty care in more than 30 specialties to children throughout Virginia. The hospital-within-a-hospital at UVA Medical Center has 111 beds, a dedicated pediatric emergency department, neonatal and pediatric intensive care units and a consolidated outpatient children’s care facility.

The hospital also houses ongoing children’s medical research efforts.