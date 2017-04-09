 jump to example.com

Avoid the introduction, spread of invasive species

Published Sunday, Apr. 9, 2017, 9:49 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

virginiaApril is Invasive Plant, Pest and Disease Awareness Month and the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services encourages residents to help reduce the threat that invasive plants and pests pose to the Commonwealth’s agricultural and natural resources.

While the term “invasive plants, pests and diseases” may not be familiar to every Virginian, the effects of invasive species in our state should be of concern to all of us. Once invasive pests become established, they can grow and spread rapidly, often because they have no natural predators in their new environment.

Invasive species such as the Asian longhorned beetle, emerald ash borer, gypsy moth and imported fire ant wreak havoc on the environment, displacing or destroying native plants and insects, severely damaging crops and causing the closure of foreign markets to those U.S. products that originated in infested areas. Invasive pests cost landowners, industry and the U.S. government millions of dollars to control, so taking steps to prevent their introduction is the most effective method of reducing both the risk of invasive species infestations and the cost to control and mitigate those infestations.

Virginians can help reduce the spread of invasive pests and plants into the Commonwealth by following these simple steps:

    • Don’t move firewood over long distances as it can be a carrier of invasive insects and diseases. Use only firewood that originates from the area where it will be burned. Gypsy moth egg cases and emerald ash borer larvae can hitch a ride with the firewood and start infestations in new areas.
    • Before leaving a work or recreational site, look for and remove any insects or seeds and other plant parts that might be attached to your equipment, boots, gear, truck bed and tires to make sure you are not spreading invasive pests to a new location.
    • Consult with your local nursery or master gardener to help you select plants that are not invasive for your landscaping and gardening projects.
    • Buy local. A wide variety of beautiful native plants that thrive in your local environment are available at local nurseries and garden centers.
    • Don’t plant seeds of invasive plants in wildlife food plots.
    • Always declare any plant material brought into the country when returning from a trip abroad.

If you suspect you have an invasive pest in your area, contact VDACS’ Office of Plant Industry Services at804.786.3515, U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service at804.226.5262 or your local Virginia Cooperative Extension Service agent at ext.vt.edu/offices.html.

More information on invasive plants, pests and diseases can be found on USDA’s Hungry Pests website athungrypests.com.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Special events at Shenandoah National Park to mark National Park Week
To help map their environment, bats wiggle their noses and ears
VDOT to lift lane closures Easter weekend
Liberty completes sweep of Radford with 13-3 thrashing
Late Lynchburg rally falls short in 4-3 loss
No. 18 UVA downs Pitt, 4-3, to sweep weekend series
Men’s tennis: No. 4 UVA tops No. 11 North Carolina, 4-3
Spring freeze took its toll on 2016 honey production in Virginia
Hartford righty guides Goats to series split with Squirrels
Kaine: Trump must seek approval from Congress for use of military force
Man who was homeless gives back to help others
Virginia dairy producers discuss improvements to farm bill safety net
AAA: Gas prices hit highest point since January
Ken Plum: Education to save our democracy
Culpeper District: Traffic Alerts for April 10-14
Dinner Diva: Perfect poaching
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 