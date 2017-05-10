Altoona escapes Squirrels sweep

The Altoona Curve (18-12) pushed across six runs in the fifth inning on Wednesday afternoon to defeat Richmond (13-18), 10-3, and escape a series sweep at The Diamond. Richmond starting pitcher Sam Coonrod struck out eight batters, but failed to make it out of the fifth inning in the loss. Richmond will embark on a seven-game road trip beginning on Thursday night at 6:35 p.m. in Bowie, MD.

Wednesday’s contest began with a 38 minute first inning that featured seven runs and three pitchers. Sam Coonrod struggled with his command early and drilled Kevin Newman in the head with a pitch. Newmanleft the game under his own power and was replaced by Chris Diaz. Kevin Kramer and Edwin Espinal followed with a pair of back-to-back doubles and Jordan Luplow delivered a two-run homer to give Altoona a 4-0 start to the game. It was the sixth home run of the season for Luplow and his fourth against the Squirrels.

The Squirrels returned serve in the bottom of the first and forced Altoona starting pitcher Brandon Waddell from the game before he could record one out. Slade Heathcott, C.J Hinojosa and Miguel Gomez all reached to begin the inning and Chris Shaw walloped a two-run double to cut the deficit in half, 4-2. Waddell walked the next batter Dylan Davis and was removed from the game after just 29 pitches. Reliever Tate Scioneaux replaced Waddell and allowed an inherited runner to score, but kept the lead intact 4-3. Scioneaux (5-0) tosses four scoreless innings to earn the win in relief.

Coonrod quickly shook of the rough first inning and did not allow another run until he reached the fifth. The Curve hung up six runs on Coonrod and reliever Christian Jones, using three walks, a hit batter, two infield singles along with a double. The Curve sent 12 batters to the plate to forge ahead 10-3. Coonrord racked up eight strikeouts over 4 1/3 innings to take the loss. He allowed seven runs on five hits and used 96 pitches in his sixth start of the year.

Jones was charged with three runs and three walks over 2/3 of an inning worked and Luis Pino helps save the remainder of the bullpen by tossing a season-high four scoreless innings.

The Squirrels begin a seven game road trip onThursday in Bowie. Richmond will open the trip with LHP Matt Lujan (1-1, 5.55) scheduled to face RHP David Hess (4-1, 3.27) for the Baysox. First pitch is 6:35 p.m.

