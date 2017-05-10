 jump to example.com

Altoona escapes Squirrels sweep

Published Wednesday, May. 10, 2017, 4:32 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

The Altoona Curve (18-12) pushed across six runs in the fifth inning on Wednesday afternoon to defeat Richmond (13-18), 10-3, and escape a series sweep at The Diamond. Richmond starting pitcher Sam Coonrod struck out eight batters, but failed to make it out of the fifth inning in the loss. Richmond will embark on a seven-game road trip beginning on Thursday night at 6:35 p.m. in Bowie, MD.

richmond flying squirrelsWednesday’s contest began with a 38 minute first inning that featured seven runs and three pitchers. Sam Coonrod struggled with his command early and drilled Kevin Newman in the head with a pitch. Newmanleft the game under his own power and was replaced by Chris Diaz. Kevin Kramer and Edwin Espinal followed with a pair of back-to-back doubles and Jordan Luplow delivered a two-run homer to give Altoona a 4-0 start to the game. It was the sixth home run of the season for Luplow and his fourth against the Squirrels.

The Squirrels returned serve in the bottom of the first and forced Altoona starting pitcher Brandon Waddell from the game before he could record one out. Slade Heathcott, C.J Hinojosa and Miguel Gomez all reached to begin the inning and Chris Shaw walloped a two-run double to cut the deficit in half, 4-2. Waddell walked the next batter Dylan Davis and was removed from the game after just 29 pitches. Reliever Tate Scioneaux replaced Waddell and allowed an inherited runner to score, but kept the lead intact 4-3. Scioneaux (5-0) tosses four scoreless innings to earn the win in relief.

Coonrod quickly shook of the rough first inning and did not allow another run until he reached the fifth. The Curve hung up six runs on Coonrod and reliever Christian Jones, using three walks, a hit batter, two infield singles along with a double. The Curve sent 12 batters to the plate to forge ahead 10-3. Coonrord racked up eight strikeouts over 4 1/3 innings to take the loss. He allowed seven runs on five hits and used 96 pitches in his sixth start of the year.

Jones was charged with three runs and three walks over 2/3 of an inning worked and Luis Pino helps save the remainder of the bullpen by tossing a season-high four scoreless innings.

The Squirrels begin a seven game road trip onThursday in Bowie.  Richmond will open the trip with LHP Matt Lujan (1-1, 5.55) scheduled to face RHP David Hess (4-1, 3.27) for the Baysox. First pitch is 6:35 p.m.

Flying Squirrels individual tickets, mini plans and group packages are on sale by contacting the Richmond box office at 804-359-FUNN or online at www.squirrelsbaseball.com

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Shareholders add ‘Energy’ to Dominion name
Interstate 64 traffic change in Rockbridge County rescheduled
ACC teams make strong showing in Academic Progress Report data
Men’s tennis: No. 2 UVA hosts NCAA Regional this weekend
Three arrested in 2016 Waynesboro murder
Shenandoah Valley Bach Festival celebrates 25 years
MBU to host extreme adventurer, education leader to deliver 175th Commencement Address
Giving Trump the benefit of the doubt on Comey
Giants’ Crawford crashes party as Squirrels batter Curve
Blue Rocks walk-off with 3-2 win over Potomac
Triston McKenzie fans 14 in 4-1 Lynchburg win
Liberty dumps Elon, 16-6
Warner, Kaine introduce bill to safeguard women’s preventive healthcare services
Bell Biv Devoe, Blackstreet & SWV coming to Altria Theater June 30
Four facts about illegal immigration in the United States
Skills I improve when write my college essay and paper | OnlineCollegeEssay.com
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 