ACSMA releases its 2017-2018 All-ACC honors

Published Sunday, Mar. 4, 2018, 5:04 pm

acc basketballDuke freshman Marvin Bagley III swept post-season honors in All-ACC voting by 22 members of the Atlantic Coast Sports Media Association (ACSMA), capturing Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year honors, in addition to being a unanimous selection to the All-ACC First Team and All-ACC Freshman Team.

Virginia’s Tony Bennett, who led the Cavaliers to the regular season ACC championship, was voted Coach of the Year. The Cavaliers’ Isaiah Wilkins was voted the Defensive Player of the Year, while teammate De’Andre Hunter was voted as the ACC’s top Sixth Man. North Carolina’s Luke Maye was voted the conference’s Most Improved Player.

Maye joined Bagley on the All-ACC First Team, along with Boston College’s Jerome Robinson, North Carolina’s Joel Berry II and Virginia’s Devon Hall.

Tyus Battle of Syracuse led All-ACC Second team voting. He was joined by Duke’s Wendell Carter Jr., Virginia’s Kyle Guy, Clemson’s Marcquise Reed and Virginia Tech’s Justin Robinson.

Duke’s Grayson Allen was voted to the Third Team, along with Notre Dame’s Matt Farrell, Virginia’s Ty Jerome, BC’s Ky Bowman and NC State’s Omer Yurtseven.

Wilkins was joined on the All-Defensive Team by Virginia teammate Hall, Georgia tech’s Ben Lammers, Louisville’s  Anas Ahmoud and Ray Spalding, and Syracuse’s Frank Howard.

Gary Trent Jr. joined Duke teammates Bagley and Carter on the All-Freshman team, along with Syracuse’s Oshae Brissett and Miami’s Lonnie Walker IV.

FIRST TEAM POINTS 1st-PLACE VOTES
Marvin Bagley III, Duke 66 22
Luke Maye, North Carolina 63 19
Jerome Robinson, Boston College 60 18
Joel Berry II, North Carolina 52 9
Devon Hall, Virginia 40 9

SECOND TEAM POINTS 1st-PLACE VOTES
Tyus Battle , Syracuse 39 9
Wendell Carter Jr., Duke 39 5
Kyle Guy, Virginia 34 7
Marcquise Reed, Clemson 34 1
Justin Robinson, Virginia Tech 33 5

 

THIRD TEAM POINTS 1st-PLACE VOTES
Grayson Allen, Duke 29 2
Matt Farrell, Notre Dame 22 1
Ty Jerome, UVA 21 2
Ky Bowman , Boston College 16  
Omer Yurtseven, NC State 16  

 

HONORABLE MENTION POINTS
Josh Okogie, Georgia Tech 12
Bonzie Colson, Notre Dame 9
Deng Adel, Louisville 9
Allerick Freeman , N.C. State 7
Gabe DeVoe, Clemson 5
Isaiah Wilkins, Virginia 5
Lonnie Walker IV, Miami 5
Oshae Brissett , Syracuse 5
TJ Gibbs Notre Dame 12


ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM VOTES
Isaiah Wilkins, UVA 17
DevOn Hall, Virginia 13
Ben Lammers , Ga. Tech 10
Anas Ahmoud, Louisville 9
Frank Howard , Syracuse 9
Ray Spalding, Louisville 9

 

ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM VOTES
Marvin Bagley III Duke 22
Wendell Carter, Jr.,  Duke 22
Oshae Brissett, Syracuse 18
Lonnie Walker IV Miami 17
Gary Trent Jr., Duke 15

 

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR VOTES
Marvin Bagley III, Duke 22

 

PLAYER OF THE YEAR VOTES
Marvin Bagley III Duke 19
Joel Berry II, North Carolina 2
Jerome Robinson, Boston College 1

 

MOST IMPROVED PLAYER VOTES
Luke Maye, North Carolina 11
Martinas Geben, Notre Dame 2
Doral Moore, Wake Forest 2

 

COACH OF THE YEAR VOTES
Tony Bennett, Virginia 20
Brad Brownell, Clemson 2

 

SIXTH MAN VOTES
De’Andre Hunter, Virginia 14
Chris Clarke, Virginia Tech 3

 

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR VOTES
Isaiah Wilkins, VirginIa 12
Devon Hall, Virginia 6
Luke Maye, North Carolina 4


