ACSMA releases its 2017-2018 All-ACC honors

Duke freshman Marvin Bagley III swept post-season honors in All-ACC voting by 22 members of the Atlantic Coast Sports Media Association (ACSMA), capturing Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year honors, in addition to being a unanimous selection to the All-ACC First Team and All-ACC Freshman Team.

Virginia’s Tony Bennett, who led the Cavaliers to the regular season ACC championship, was voted Coach of the Year. The Cavaliers’ Isaiah Wilkins was voted the Defensive Player of the Year, while teammate De’Andre Hunter was voted as the ACC’s top Sixth Man. North Carolina’s Luke Maye was voted the conference’s Most Improved Player.

Maye joined Bagley on the All-ACC First Team, along with Boston College’s Jerome Robinson, North Carolina’s Joel Berry II and Virginia’s Devon Hall.

Tyus Battle of Syracuse led All-ACC Second team voting. He was joined by Duke’s Wendell Carter Jr., Virginia’s Kyle Guy, Clemson’s Marcquise Reed and Virginia Tech’s Justin Robinson.

Duke’s Grayson Allen was voted to the Third Team, along with Notre Dame’s Matt Farrell, Virginia’s Ty Jerome, BC’s Ky Bowman and NC State’s Omer Yurtseven.

Wilkins was joined on the All-Defensive Team by Virginia teammate Hall, Georgia tech’s Ben Lammers, Louisville’s Anas Ahmoud and Ray Spalding, and Syracuse’s Frank Howard.

Gary Trent Jr. joined Duke teammates Bagley and Carter on the All-Freshman team, along with Syracuse’s Oshae Brissett and Miami’s Lonnie Walker IV.

FIRST TEAM POINTS 1st-PLACE VOTES Marvin Bagley III, Duke 66 22 Luke Maye, North Carolina 63 19 Jerome Robinson, Boston College 60 18 Joel Berry II, North Carolina 52 9 Devon Hall, Virginia 40 9

SECOND TEAM POINTS 1st-PLACE VOTES Tyus Battle , Syracuse 39 9 Wendell Carter Jr., Duke 39 5 Kyle Guy, Virginia 34 7 Marcquise Reed, Clemson 34 1 Justin Robinson, Virginia Tech 33 5

THIRD TEAM POINTS 1st-PLACE VOTES Grayson Allen, Duke 29 2 Matt Farrell, Notre Dame 22 1 Ty Jerome, UVA 21 2 Ky Bowman , Boston College 16 Omer Yurtseven, NC State 16

HONORABLE MENTION POINTS Josh Okogie, Georgia Tech 12 Bonzie Colson, Notre Dame 9 Deng Adel, Louisville 9 Allerick Freeman , N.C. State 7 Gabe DeVoe, Clemson 5 Isaiah Wilkins, Virginia 5 Lonnie Walker IV, Miami 5 Oshae Brissett , Syracuse 5 TJ Gibbs Notre Dame 12





ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM VOTES Isaiah Wilkins, UVA 17 DevOn Hall, Virginia 13 Ben Lammers , Ga. Tech 10 Anas Ahmoud, Louisville 9 Frank Howard , Syracuse 9 Ray Spalding, Louisville 9

ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM VOTES Marvin Bagley III Duke 22 Wendell Carter, Jr., Duke 22 Oshae Brissett, Syracuse 18 Lonnie Walker IV Miami 17 Gary Trent Jr., Duke 15

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR VOTES Marvin Bagley III, Duke 22

PLAYER OF THE YEAR VOTES Marvin Bagley III Duke 19 Joel Berry II, North Carolina 2 Jerome Robinson, Boston College 1

MOST IMPROVED PLAYER VOTES Luke Maye, North Carolina 11 Martinas Geben, Notre Dame 2 Doral Moore, Wake Forest 2

COACH OF THE YEAR VOTES Tony Bennett, Virginia 20 Brad Brownell, Clemson 2

SIXTH MAN VOTES De’Andre Hunter, Virginia 14 Chris Clarke, Virginia Tech 3

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR VOTES Isaiah Wilkins, VirginIa 12 Devon Hall, Virginia 6 Luke Maye, North Carolina 4





