ACC basketball players of the week: Wake’s Collins, FSU’s Isaac

Wake Forest sophomore John Collins has been selected as the Atlantic Coast Conference Basketball Player of the Week, while Florida State’s Jonathan Isaac earned Freshman of the Week honors.

The ACC weekly honor is the first of the season for Collins, while Isaac was recognized for the second time.

Wake Forest’s Collins had a pair of 20-point games as he led the Demon Deacons to two conference victories. He averaged 24.0 points and 8.0 rebounds and shot .773 percent from the floor and .933 from the foul line in wins over Miami and at NC State.

In the 96-79 win over Miami last Wednesday night, in which the Deacons scored the most points this season allowed by the Hurricanes, Collins had a career-high 27 points on 9-of-11 shooting from the floor and a perfect 9-of-9 from the free-throw line. It marked the best foul-shooting performance by a Wake Forest player in three seasons. The 6-foot-10, 235-pound native of West Palm Beach, Florida, also grabbed seven rebounds. In Saturday’s 93-88 win at NC State, Collins scored 21 points and had an ACC career-high nine rebounds. He shot 8-of-11 from the field and 5-of-6 from the line.

Isaac earned two double-doubles against nationally ranked teams, averaged 19.5 points and 10.0 rebounds, shot .688 from the field and was a perfect 1.000 from the free-throw line as he led Florida State to two wins against No. 15 Notre Dame (83-80 on Wednesday) and No. 11 Louisville (73-68 on Saturday). Isaac was Florida State’s leading scorer and rebounder, as well as its leading shooter from the field, the 3-point line (.750) and the free-throw line. He also led the Seminoles in blocked shots with nine as Florida State improved to 18-2 overall and 6-1 in the ACC for the first time in school history.

The 6-foot-10, 230-pound native of Naples, Florida, opened the week with a career-high 23-point, 10-rebound and seven-blocked shots performance against No. 15 Notre Dame. Isaac went 7-of-9 from the floor and 7-of-7 from the free throw line in the win. He was phenomenal against Louisville as he totaled his fifth career double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds to go along with two assists and two blocked shots. He scored seven of his 16 points in the second half and was a perfect 5-of-5 from the free-throw line as he became the first FSU freshman in 22 seasons to post a double-double in three consecutive games.

ACC basketball weekly honors are determined by a vote of a 15-member media panel.