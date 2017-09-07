ACC announces 2017-2018 men’s basketball schedule

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced its 2017-18 basketball schedule on Thursday.

All 135 ACC regular-season league games and all 14 games of the New York Life ACC Tournament will be available on an ESPN network, the ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, CBS Sports or Regional Sports Networks (RSN).

“There is always tremendous anticipation for ACC Basketball, and this year is no exception,” said ACC Commissioner John Swofford. “Our programs continue to distinguish themselves as the best in the country, and will once again play incredibly competitive schedules throughout the regular season before we return to New York for the nation’s premier conference basketball tournament.”

Atlantic Coast Conference teams open regular-season play on Friday, November 10. Twenty games are set for the opening weekend involving league teams, including Georgia Tech facing UCLA in Shanghai, China. The first conference game of the 2017-18 season is set for Saturday, December 9, when Duke travels to Boston College.

The Barclays Center in Brooklyn will play host to the New York Life ACC Tournament for the second consecutive year. The 65th annual event opens with three first-round games on Tuesday, March 6, and culminates with the Saturday night championship game on March 10.

Another highlight of this year’s schedule is the 19th annual Big Ten/ACC Challenge, which the ACC leads 11-5-2. ESPN networks will combine to cover every game of the event November 27-30.

ACC teams are scheduled to play 52 non-conference games this season against opponents that reached postseason play in 2017, including 29 games against NCAA Tournament teams. ACC teams will play 23 of the 59 non-league programs that competed in the 2017 NCAA Tournament, including nine non-conference games against opponents that reached the Sweet 16 last March.

The ACC’s current 15 member schools have captured eight of the last 17 NCAA Championships and 17 overall, while combining for 63 Final Four appearances and a national-best 601 NCAA Tournament wins.

Atlantic Coast Conference teams have combined to win an NCAA-record 47 NCAA Tournament games over the past three seasons, including a 43-16 mark versus teams from outside the conference.

Additionally, three of the top five, four of the top 10 and six of the top 25 winningest programs in NCAA Division I basketball history currently reside in the ACC.

Four of the seven active Division I coaches that have been selected for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame will again compete in the ACC this season – Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski, Louisville’s Rick Pitino, North Carolina’s Roy Williams and Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim.

Each of the conference-controlled regular-season games in 2017-18, with the exception of the CBS telecasts, will be available through WatchESPN, accessible online at WatchESPN.com, on smartphones and tablets via the WatchESPN app, and streamed on televisions through Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku or Xbox One to fans who receive their video subscription from an affiliated provider.

The ACC’s Regional Sports Networks for the 2017-18 season is comprised of FOX Sports South, FOX Sports Southeast, FOX Sports Florida, FOX Sports Sun, FOX Sports Midwest, FOX Sports Indiana, NESN, YES Network, CSN Mid Atlantic and AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh.