5 top reasons you must use SEO for lead generation

Search Engine Optimization (SEO) is undeniably a popular buzzword in marketing circles today. This popularity comes from its ability as a key digital marketing technique to deliver the desired web traffic and increased business visibility among other benefits. SEO also boasts an impressive ability to improve your business’s lead generation endeavors without the need for massive budget allocation. We had a conversation with Stav, Chief Marketing Officer at Digitawise Los Angeles and he provided some more convincing reasons why you need to incorporate it into your company’s lead generation campaign as soon as possible.

1. It Helps You to Achieve a High Return on Investment (ROI)

Allocating a significant amount of company resources like money to a marketing campaign that bears little or no fruit, in the end, can be downright disappointing. Nonetheless, a well-carried out search engine optimization strategy can prove to be highly cost-effective compared to traditional methods of offline marketing and all other digital marketing strategies. In fact, small, medium and large enterprises can all rely on this inbound marketing plan to increase their traffic without spending a significant amount of money. What this means is that SEO ensures that you can market your products or services to your target group when the need for such commodities arises.

2. It Increases Online Visibility

To attain success in digital marketing, your enterprise must possess excellent online presence. If customers do not know that your company exists, they will not buy from it or seek its services. This situation calls for good SEO techniques to help your website rank better on the first page of search engines like Google. With an improved online presence, potential customers will find you quickly since not most search beyond the first page when looking for a given product or service.

3. It Helps You to Provide Relevant Content

Having a strong online presence needs the backing of relevant or useful content to ensure high rankings on search engine results. A suitable SEO strategy will help you create informative and engaging content that appeals to your target audience. With your material in the form of social media posts, articles, press releases, blog posts among others, you will enjoy increased lead generation from content sharing across sites and social media platforms.

4. It Allows You to Get Ahead of Your Competitors

Bearing in mind that most businesses today enjoy online visibility thanks to technological advancement, your enterprise has to stay far ahead of its competitors. With SEO strategies, your preferred audience will not only be in a position to spot you first in search engine results but also get informative content with a simple click. This advantage gives your company an upper hand as far as lead generation and conversion are concerned.







5. It Helps to Deliver Unmatched Business Credibility

Currently, any business found on the first page of most reliable search engines benefits considerably from better lead generation as opposed to those found on other subsequent pages. Customers equate the rankings to trust levels whereby businesses that appear first are more trustworthy than the rest. By taking advantage of such a situation using well-executed SEO strategies, you can turn things around for your company by converting the increased web traffic into actual sales.

Although SEO techniques may help you get the desired traffic to your website, you still need to seal the deal with the potential customers. All the leads you get require being converted into sales in a bid to keep your business running successfully. For this reason, combining SEO and other digital marketing methods will get the job done. Some of these other techniques include pay-per-click advertising, content marketing, search engine marketing, email marketing and others.

