#18 UVA drops fourth in a row, falls to Miami, 54-48

Published Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, 9:29 pm

miami uvaMiami rallied from seven down in the final 2:20 to force overtime, and then finished out the extra session on an 11-2 run to knock off #18 UVA, 54-48, Monday night.

The loss was the fourth in a row for free-falling Virginia (18-9, 8-7 ACC), which has fallen from a tie for first in the ACC all the way to a tie for seventh.

The Cavs led 41-34 with 2:20 to go, but Miami rallied to tie the game at 41 on a three-pointer by D.J. Vasiljevic, then took the lead with 27 seconds left on a pair of free throws by Bruce Brown.

Isaiah Wilkins converted both ends of a two-shot foul with four seconds left to tie the game at 43. Miami appeared to win in regulation when Davon Reed appeared to connect on a heave from just inside midcourt, but upon review the shot left his hand just after the buzzer, sending the game to overtime.

Virginia took a 46-43 lead on a three by Devon Hall on the opening possession of overtime, but Miami was up 47-46 into the final minute.

Marial Shayok scored on an offensive rebound with 38 seconds left to give the Cavs a 48-47 lead. Miami answered with a three by Brown with 19 seconds left to put the ‘Canes back on top, 50-48.

A missed jumper by Shayok was followed by a pair of free throws by Reed with nine seconds left, and Vasiljevic made another pair with two seconds left to close things out.

UVA had its third straight just awful game on the offensive end, shooting 31.4 percent from the floor (16-of-51) and having a particularly subpar night at the foul line, going 13-of-20 at the stripe.

The Cavs had Miami in the bonus at the 11:08 mark of the second half, but missed three straight front ends of 1-and-1s, and also had a pair of misses by Mamadi Diakite with 1:20 left in regulation and UVA up three, in advance of the Vasiljevic tying three-pointer.

Hall had 15 points to lead UVA, and Wilkins had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

