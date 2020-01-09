Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library offers presentation on trip to North Macedonia

The Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library will host a presentation by Staunton Mayor Carolyn Dull and WWPL President Robin von Seldeneck on their recent trip to the Municipality of Çair, Skopje, North Macedonia.

North Macedonia is located in the Balkan Peninsula and is a former republic of the Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia. Mayor Dull and von Seldeneck were official guests of the Municipality of Çair in November.

The presentation will be held on Monday, Jan. 13 at 6 p.m. in the Library and Research Center. The event is free and open to the public.

The relationship with Çair first began after a delegation of ethnic Albanians from the countries of the Republic of Kosovo, Albania and North Macedonia visited the WWPL in June. The purpose of that visit was to mark the 100th anniversary of the Paris Peace Conference and to honor President Woodrow Wilson for his commitment to the Albanian people after World War I.

A second delegation including Mayor Visar Ganiu of Çair visited Staunton and the Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library as part of a developing relationship between the two cities.

Von Seldeneck said: “It was truly an honor to represent the Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library and the City of Staunton in Çair. This trip allowed us the opportunity to both learn about the Albanian culture and to explore opportunities for future collaboration with the Municipality.”

In addition to presenting on the experiences of the visit to North Macedonia, a brief overview of the history of the Albanian people will be discussed, along with the transition of this former province of Yugoslavia into what is now known as North Macedonia.

The Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library and Museum is open for guests from to tour the President’s Birthplace, the Woodrow Wilson Museum, and the Library and Archives. The Presidential Library sponsors educational programming for thousands of schoolchildren each year and hosts teachers’ institutes, and a variety of other educational programs.

The Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library & Research Center is located at 225 N. East Beverley Street in Staunton. The Museum is located at 20 N. Coalter Street and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday – Saturday, and 12 – 4 p.m. on Sundays. The Museum is closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays during the months of January and February. For additional information, call 540-885-0897 or visit www.woodrowwilson.org.

