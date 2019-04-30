Woodpeckers down Hillcats: Lynchburg has dropped four straight

The Lynchburg Hillcats were shut out on Monday night, falling to the Fayetteville Woodpeckers, 4-0.

Lynchburg (13-12) was held scoreless for the fourth time this season in what was their first ever franchise meeting with Fayetteville (14-11).

The Woodpeckers took an early lead in the second inning and never looked back. Colton Shaver led off with a single and Jonathan Arauz reached on a fielder’s choice. With two away, Alfredo Angarita roped an RBI single to center field, scoring Shaver for a 1-0 lead. A batter later, Bryan De La Cruz ripped a two-run double to left-center, pushing the lead to 3-0.

The game remained that way until the sixth inning when Fayetteville tacked on a run of insurance. Shaver doubled to lead off the frame and Corey Julks connected on an RBI single to give the Astros affiliate a 4-0 lead, capping the scoring.

Lynchburg did not have a runner reach third base the entire game, and went 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position.

Oscar Gonzalez and Jose Vicente each had two-hit games for the Hillcats.

Juan Hillman (Loss, 1-3), allowed four earned runs on eight hits in 5.2 innings. He walked three and struck out four. Kyle Nelson fired 1.1 scoreless frames and Robert Broom pitched a clean eighth inning.

Chad Donato (Win, 3-2) spun six shutout innings. He allowed just four hits and struck out three without walking a batter. Ceser Rosado pitched a scoreless seventh inning and Jacob Billingsley pitched two clean innings to nail down Fayetteville’s win.

The series between the Hillcats and Woodpeckers continues on Tuesday with game two of the four-game set. Right-hander Justin Garza (1-3, 7.15) will start for Lynchburg against Fayetteville righty Shawn Dubin (0-0, 12.00). First pitch is set for 7 p.m. at Segra Stadium.

Max Gun will be on the air beginning at 6:50 p.m. on TuneIn Radio and Radio434.

The Hillcats will return home next weekend for a three-game series beginning against the Frederick Keys on Friday, May 3. Friday’s game will also be Mascot Madness Night while Saturday’s contest will be Star Wars Night at City Stadium. Each night will include special post-game fireworks shows for all fans in attendance as part of Aloha Weekend.

For tickets and more information, visit lynchburg-hillcats.com, the City Stadium box office, or call 434-528-1144.

