Women’s Soccer: #2 Virginia blitzes High Point, 6-0, in NCAA Tournament match

Published Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, 10:10 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Second-ranked Virginia led 4-0 at the break on its way to a 6-0 win over High Point in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament in a game played Friday night at Klöckner Stadium.

The Cavaliers (17-2-2) got on the board with an own goal from the Panthers in the 12th minute of play. Midfielders Sydney Zandi and Alexis Theoret would then strike three minutes apart, in the 17th and 20th minutes, to push the lead out to 3-0.

Sarah Brunner then scored her first collegiate goal in the 41st minute to close the first-half scoring.

The Hoos would add two more goals in the second half with Diana Ordoñez scoring in the 60th minute and Kira Maguire scoring in the 71st minute.

The Ordoñez goal was her 16th goal of the season, a new single-season high for the junior forward. Her 43 career goals is tied for fourth most at UVA.

“It was a good win and a good performance, so it’s nice to have that combination,” UVA coach Steve Swanson said. “That’s what we’ve been stressing most of the year. Even though it’s a new season with the tournament, we were trying to build on what the regular season and ACC Tournament provided us. We did that tonight. We got some good performances from a lot of players – especially ones that came off the bench. It was another good crowd. We appreciate that and will need that moving forward.”

Virginia advances to the second round of the NCAA Tournament and will play at home again next week against either Milwaukee or Xavier. Match dates and times have yet to be determined.

Related



