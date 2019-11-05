Women’s Basketball: UVA hosts Bucknell on Tuesday

The UVA women’s basketball team will take on Bucknell on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m., at John Paul Jones Arena in the opening game of the 2019-20 season.

The game will stream as an ACCNX contest, available on the ESPN app and WatchESPN. ACCNX streams are available through participating TV providers that carry ACCN.

All of the 2018-19 Virginia women’s basketball games – home and away – are available locally on the radio on NewsRadio 1070 AM and 98.9 FM WINA.

Live stats will also be available for the game.

Links for both are posted on VirginiaSports.com.

Reserved single-game tickets are $8 if purchased in advance or online and $10 if purchased at the JPJ Box Office. General admission tickets are are $5 if purchased in advance or online and $8 if purchased at the JPJ Box Office. Single-game courtside tickets may be purchased for $15.

For more information or to purchase tickets, fans should contact the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office at 1-800-542-UVA1 (8821). Fans can also purchase tickets online at VirginiaSports.com or in-person at the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office in Bryant Hall at Scott Stadium.

