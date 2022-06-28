Wimbledon Tennis Accumulator Tips: Day 2 Acca Predictions

Action continues on day two of Wimbledon and we have studied a handful of match-ups to compile an accumulator with selections from both the men’s and women’s competition.

Wimbledon Accumulator Tips

Felix Auger Aliassime vs Maxime Cressy: Aliassime to Win @ 1/4 on Virgin Bet

Kicking our Wimbledon day two accumulator off we have selected talented young Canadian star Felix Auger Aliassime to prevail in his opening match.

The 21-year-old is primed for success and it only feels like a matter of time until he clinches a first Grand Slam. Slick, versatile and lighting quick across the court, he recently won his first career title in Rotterdam in February this year, and his best Grand Slam result is a semi-final appearance at the US Open in 2021.

The Canadian managed to push Nadal to five sets in the French Open this year and we are expecting big things from the up-and-coming starlet.

Filip Krajinovic vs Jiri Lehecka: Krajinovic to Win @ 1/3 on Virgin Bet

Next we have selected Filip Krajinovic to sweep past Czech youngster Jiri Lehecka is round one.

The Serbian was a close runner-up to last year’s finalist Matteo Berettini at Queen’s just over a week ago, while he also overcame a tricky match-up with Marin Cilic in the semi-finals.

He looks a useful competitor and his recent form indicates a promising run in this year’s competition, so we are siding with Krajinovic to ease past the relatively inexperienced Lehecka.

Denis Shapovalov vs Arthur Rinderknech: Shapolavov to Win @ 10/27 on Virgin Bet

Denis Shapovalov was a semi-finalist here last year, but he has endured a tough run of form recently which leaves a lot left to be discovered as he enters this competition.

Just when it seemed as if the 23-year-old was destined for the very top, he won just one set in recent defeats to Oscar Otte, Tommy Paul and Benjamin Bonzi and has struggled particularly on grass.

However, the Canadian will have identified Wimbledon as the main goal for this season, and while Arthur Rinderknech presents an incredibly strong opponent with an iron-clad service game, we are expecting Shapovalov to prevail in an intriguing first round match.

Jil Techmann vs Ajla Tomljanovic: Techmann to Win @ 6/4 on Virgin Bet

Rounding off our predictions, we have gone out on a limb and tipped Jil Techmann to get the better of Ajla Tomljanovic in round one.

Techmann, although considerably better on clay, has the talent to compete with last year’s quarter-finalist Tomljanovic. The latter was easily beaten by Jelena Ostapenko 6-4 6-4 in the second round of the Eastbourne International recently, and while Techmann is yet to transfer her superb clay form to grass, we think she can cause an upset here.

