Wicks honored by ACC: Armstrong gets short end from ‘select panel’

The news isn’t that Virginia wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks was named the ACC Wide Receiver of the Week for the second straight week.

It’s that Brennan Armstrong wasn’t named the ACC QB of the Week for the fifth time after throwing for 396 yards, running for 99, and accounting for six TDs.

OK, happy for Wicks, who recorded his fourth 100-yard receiving effort of the season in a 48-40 victory over Georgia Tech on Saturday. He finished with six receptions for 168 yards and a pair of touchdowns, including a 77-yarder in the second quarter that put UVA up for good on its way to a 48-40 win.

Wicks is tops in the ACC and fifth in the country with 22.29 yards per reception. His 847 yards receiving are the most in the ACC and the sixth most in NCAA. Wicks has hauled in eight touchdowns on the year, second most in the conference and tied for fifth most among FBS receivers.

All of that is well and good.

Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman got the signal-caller honor for the week after throwing for 458 yards and five TDs (and ran for another) in the Deacs’ 70-56 win over Army.

Yeah, sure, those are good numbers, too.

And I watched the piece on Hartman on “College GameDay” on how he lost his best friend to suicide, and wears #10 in his honor, and it brought tears to my eyes, and I’m rooting for the guy.

At the least, though, co-QBs of the week seemed to be in order here.

I want to know who’s on the “select panel” that the press release tells us every week votes on these things so I can give them a piece of my mind.

Story by Chris Graham