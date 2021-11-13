What we learned from Virginia’s bounceback win over Radford on Friday

Published Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, 12:04 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

As expected, Virginia easily dispatched in-state foe Radford 73-52 here in John Paul Jones Arena Friday night.

Let’s back up a moment, maybe expected isn’t the correct word to use, as we expected the same results in the season-opener against Navy.

Well, the expected failed to materialize against the Midshipmen as the Cavaliers dropped a 66-58 decision. Tonight, after a slow opening few minutes, Virginia flipped the switch on the Highlanders.

Radford led 10-8 early, but a 24-5 run by Virginia gave UVA a commanding lead, 41-21, at the half, and the Highlanders never challenged thereafter.

What we learned: After a dismal 4-of-16 from three-point land Tuesday against Navy, Virginia improved dramatically from behind the arc Friday night.

Indiana transfer Armaan Franklin gave UVA fans of his shooting prowess as he finished the game with 21 points, including 5-of-8 from bonus-land. Franklin’s success from deep helped Kihei Clark and Reece Beekman, who were able to penetrate deeper into the paint.

With Clark and Beekman more capable of penetrating, it helped open play down low for Virginia’s big men, Jayden Gardner and Kadin Shedrick. Gardner finished with 15 points and seven rebounds, while Shedrick added 10 points, all from the foul line, while adding five rebounds and four blocks.

Defense is ahead of offense: This year’s team could be very good defensively. The young players appear to be embracing the defense-first mentality. Reece Beekman is quick and very active and may be the Cavaliers’ best defensive player, especially away from the basket.

Shedrick, at 6’11”, was impressive from all areas of the floor, blocking four shots and adding a steal. Coach Bennett must like what he sees when Shedrick is in the game. His 10 free-throw attempts are a testament to his physicality.

Overall, the defensive effort against Radford was much improved from Tuesday’s season opener with Navy. Granted, Radford is not the quality opponent as the Middies, but the Cavaliers were active on the defensive end of the court, collecting nine steals and seven blocks.

Tougher times ahead: Virginia needed this win, as they step up huge in competition next time out. The Cavaliers travel to Houston Tuesday evening to battle the Cougars. Houston, a Final Four team from a season ago, crushed crosstown rival Rice Friday evening 79-46.

A win over #16 Houston would be a huge confidence boost for Virginia and its fan base. Might even help us forget about those Midshipmen.

Story by Scott German

Related



