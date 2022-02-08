What to consider when choosing a live casino

A live casino tries to create the same feel and experience players enjoy when spinning in inland casinos. The best casinos offer the same experience as playing in Las Vegas, plus you can play anytime and anywhere in the world, which makes them even better. You can also access way more games than you would in a land-based casino. With live casinos popping up like mushrooms in the rain, there are countless, making it a challenge to select one. If you are a beginner having a hard time, here is what to look for in an online casino.

Licensing

The surest way to know whether a casino is legit is to check the licensing. Most will feature a badge from the respective authority on the website’s footer. Check whether it’s licensed by governing organizations such as UKGC, MGA, and curacao. If the site is not licensed, skip it and find another.

Compatibility with multiple devices

Players should consider the device they are using when registering in a live casino. For instance, if you plan to play on the go, you need to register to a site compatible with mobile devices such as phones and laptops. Fortunately, most live casinos are designed to work on all devices. You can also choose between no download and apps that can be downloaded. The latest online casinos also utilize HTML5 technology, enabling accessibility from multiple devices without downloading any software.

Online ranking and reputation

Although there are multiple live casinos, reputable ones are quite a few. It’s, therefore, crucial to choose a highly ranked casino as it implies a good reputation. You can also read up reviews from other players for a real picture of the casino. Ensure you check rankings from several websites, as some can be biased.

Live casino games offered

Also known as live dealer games, these don’t just display cards or balls. They feature live video feeds of real human dealers to recreate the atmosphere and feel of land-based casinos. The most popular include;

Live dealer blackjack.

Live Dealer Roulette.

Live dealer Baccarat.

Live dealer poker.

Bonuses and promotions

A proper online casino should offer a variety of bonuses and promotions. It should have a generous welcome bonus plus other promotions such as a loyalty program where players can earn XP points for bonuses and promos. The more you play, the better the rewards. Slots should also come with regular free spins and bonus games.

Deposits and withdrawals

A live casino that does not offer the payment method you prefer can be a big letdown. Players need to survey the banking options page before registering to the site to ensure they are comfortable with the terms and conditions offered. A proper site should provide various deposit and withdrawal options such as credit and debit cards, eWallets, wired transfers and cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin. The withdrawal should also be fast with minimal fees. The player’s earnings should reflect in the player’s account immediately, and the payout request should be processed fast as well.

Safety and security

You want to ensure the site you are spinning on takes the appropriate measures to protect players’ data. With transactions being conducted online, there is a possibility of hacking and data breaches. The site should come with SSL certification to ensure data is stored safely and private servers.

The takeaway

As you have seen, there are several factors to consider before signing up for a live casino and spinning. You cannot randomly select one without ensuring it checks all the boxes. If any information you need is unavailable, you can directly contact the casino and have the questions answered.

Story by Joseph Ramos