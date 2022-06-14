Wesley Ward 2022 Royal Ascot Runners and Entries: Five Entries For American Trainer

US horse racing trainer – Wesley Ward – loves sending horses over to England for the five-day Royal Ascot meeting, which gets going this week. The Royal Ascot fixture (Tues 14th – Sat 18th June) is one of the highlights on the world horse racing calendar and over the years Wesley Ward has had plenty of success at the meeting with twelve winners and counting!



This year Ward sends over another five horses to Royal Ascot and they all look to have a chance of winning – we take a look at Wesley Ward’s Royal Ascot runners in more detail below, plus you can back them here in the US with one of our leading bookmakers in the list below.

Wesley Ward 2022 Royal Ascot Runners and Entries

Tuesday, 14 June 2022 – 10:40am GOLDEN PAL (Irad Ortiz Jr) Back with BetOnline

King’s Stand Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) 5f

Billed as the fastest horse Wesley Ward has trained, this 4 year-old is having his second race at Royal Ascot after running a close second in the Norfolk Stakes back in 2020. He’s since run down the field in the Nunthope Stakes at York (Aug 21), so is still looking for his first win in England.

But heads to Ascot this time off the back of an easy 4 3/4 length win at Keeneland in April and the quick ground at Ascot on Tuesday will be to his liking. His main rivals look to be the Australian-trained Nature Strip, while of the UK-based entries the Ryan Moore-ridden Twilight Calls looks their best chance of upsetting Wesley Ward’s plans here.

Ward has won the King’s Stand Stakes once before (Lady Aurelia, 2017)

Wednesday, 15 June 2022 – 10:30am LOVE REIGNS (Irad Ortiz Jr) Back with BetOnline

Queen Mary Stakes (Group 2) (Fillies) 5f

Blew her rivals away on debut at Keeneland at the end of April – winning by a staggering 9 3/4 lengths. That came over 5 1/2f too, so we know she stays a bit further than this 5f trip here at Royal Ascot.

Unexposed and is taking on a stack of other lightly-raced runners, but looks set to go of the favorite for the Queen Mary Stakes – a race Wesley Ward has won 3 times in the last 7 years!

Wednesday, 15 June 2022 – 1:35pm SEISMMIC SPIRIT(Irad Ortiz Jr) Back with BetOnline

Ascot Windsor Castle Stakes (Listed Race) 5f

Beaten on debut at Churchill Downs last month – but only went down a head that day. Likely to have learned a lot from that experience and the fact Ward is sending him over to Royal Ascot suggests the horse has improved from that opening outing. Ward won the Windsor Castle Stakes in 2014 with Hootenanny.

He looks to have most to fear from the Aidan O’Brien runner Little Big Bear, who bolted up last time at Naas, with Ryan Moore riding. However, Ward’s with these 2 year-olds improving rapidly from at this stage of their careers, the Ward runner looks decent place material in a very open-looking affair.

Friday, 17 June 2022 – 1:10pm RUTHIN (Irad Ortiz Jr) Back with BetOnline

Ascot Palace Of Holyroodhouse Stakes (Handicap) 5f

Just the three career runs, but has won two of those – including last time out at Keeneland. That win was a neck success over 5 1/2 furlongs so we know this filly stays a bit further than the 5f trip here. She made all that day, so more of the same is on the cards here as connections will be hoping the good English weather the Ascot track is having will continue through till Friday.

Looks to have a live chance in a very competitive renewal, with most sportsbooks having this Ward runner in the first three in the betting.

Saturday, 18 June 2022 – 11:20am CAMPANELLE (Irad Ortiz Jr) Back with BetOnline

Ascot Platinum Jubilee Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) 6f

Won at Royal Ascot in 2021 when taking the Commonwealth Cup and also took the 2020 Queen Mary. Actually finished second in the Commonwealth Cup 12 months ago but was awarded the race in the stewards’ room after getting hampered in the closing stages. Has won 5 of her 8 starts to date and heads here in winning form again after a smooth 2 1/2 length success at Keeneland.

So, it’s hard to fault her chance again here and will get a handy 3lbs fillies allowance too. She’s 2-from-2 here at Royal Ascot and will be a leading fancy to remain unbeaten at the Berkshire track, with Irad Ortiz Jr staying over on the Saturday to ride her as well.

Note: all times Eastern

Wesley Ward Royal Ascot Past Winning Races and Years

Windsor Castle Stakes (2009, 2014)

Queen Mary Stakes (2009, 2015, 2016, 2020)

Oklahoma Derby (2010, 2012)

Coolmore Lexington Stakes (2012)

Norfolk Stakes (Great Britain) (2013, 2018)

Prix Morny (2013, 2016, 2020)

Tremont Stakes (2014)

Diamond Jubilee Stakes (2015)

King’s Stand Stakes (2017)

Sandringham Handicap (2017)

Commonwealth Cup (2021)

Back Wesley Ward’s 2022 Royal Ascot Runners With BetOnline and get a 50% Welcome Bonus up to $1,000

2022 Royal Ascot Times, Dates, Race Names and Full Festival Schedule

(All times Eastern)

Royal Ascot: Tuesday 14th June 2022

09.30am – The Queen Anne Stakes (Group 1) 1m (straight)

10.05am – The Coventry Stakes (Group 2) 6f

10.40am – The King’s Stand Stakes (Group 1) 5f

11.20am – The St James’s Palace Stakes (Group 1) Old mile (round)

12.00pm – The Ascot Stakes (Handicap) 2m 4f

12.35pm – The Wolferton Stakes (Listed) 1m 2f

1.10pm – The Copper Horse Stakes (Handicap) 1m 6f

Royal Ascot: Wednesday 15th June 2022

09.30am – The Queen Mary Stakes (Group 2) 5f

10.05am – The Queen’s Vase (Group 2) 1m 6f

10.40am – The Prince Of Wales’s Stakes (Group 1) 1m 2f

11.20am – The Duke of Cambridge Stakes (Group 2) 1m (straight)

12.00pm – The Royal Hunt Cup (Heritage Handicap) 1m (straight)

12.35pm – The Windsor Castle Stakes (Listed) 5f

1.10pm – The Kensington Palace Stakes (Handicap) Old mile (round)

Royal Ascot: Thursday 16th June 2022

9.30am – The Norfolk Stakes (Group 2) 5f

10.05am – The King George V Stakes (Handicap) 1m 4f

10.40am – The Ribblesdale Stakes (Group 2) 1m 4f

11.20am – The Gold Cup (Group 1) 2m 4f

12.00pm – The Britannia Stakes (Heritage Handicap) 1m (straight)

12.35pm – The Hampton Court Stakes (Group 3) 1m 2f

1.10pm – The Buckingham Palace Stakes (Handicap) 7f

Royal Ascot: Friday 17th June 2022

9.30am – The Albany Stakes (Group 3) 6f

10.05am – The Commonwealth Cup (Group 1) 6f

10.40am – The Duke of Edinburgh Stakes (Handicap) 1m 4f

11.20am – The Coronation Stakes (Group 1) Old mile (round)

12.00pm – The Sandringham Stakes (Handicap) 1m (straight)

12.35pm – The King Edward VII Stakes (Group 2) 1m 4f

1.10pm – The Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes (Handicap) 5f

Royal Ascot: Saturday 18th June 2022

09.30am – The Chesham Stakes (Listed) 7f

10.05am – The Jersey Stakes (Group 3) 7f

10.40am – The Hardwicke Stakes (Group 2) 1m 4f

11.20am – The Platinum Jubilee Stakes (Group 1) 6f

12.00pm – The Wokingham Stakes (Heritage Handicap) 6f

12.35pm – The Golden Gates Stakes (Handicap) 1m 2f

1.10pm – The Queen Alexandra Stakes (Conditions) 2m 6f

Like this: Like Loading...