Waynesboro YMCA hosting Floating Pumpkin Patch event

Published Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, 12:56 pm

Join the Waynesboro YMCA on Friday, Oct. 25 for the annual Floating Pumpkin Patch from 7-8:30 p.m.

The event will give you the chance to pick out your favorite pumpkin from a floating pumpkin patch.

The pool will be filled with all sizes of pumpkins, and you are able to swim around and find the perfect pumpkin for you!

Children under 7 must have an adult in the water to help them.

After you decide on your favorite pumpkin, you can decorate it in the activity room and take it home with you!

Cost: $4 for Y Members or $7 for Program Members. Register here.

