Washington Nationals take series opener from first-place Braves

Stephen Strasburg, on a good night’s sleep, struck out seven Atlanta Braves over five and a a thirds innings, but did his most damage at the plate, homering and driving in five runs, keying a 13-4 Nats win in the opener of a key four-game series.

Strasburg (12-4, 3.52 ERA) gave up three runs on eight hits, but the Nats were never in trouble, getting an eight-spot in the third to break the game open, in which Strasburg had a single and scored on an Adam Eaton triple, then added a three-run homer later in the inning.

Strasburg then added a two-run single in the fifth that made it 10-1 Washington.

The win pulls the Nats to five and a half games back of the Braves in the NL East.

Like this: Like Loading...





Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.



The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.







Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google