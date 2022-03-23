Wake Forest explodes offensively, downs #15 Liberty, 13-6

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons defeated the No. 15 Liberty Flames 13-6, Tuesday afternoon at Worthington Field at Liberty Baseball Stadium.

The visiting Demon Deacons collected 16 hits, a season-high for a Liberty opponent, in the contest. Six Wake Forest hitters with two or more hits in the game led by right fielder Pierce Bennett who had a game-high four hits and hit his second home run of the season. Demon Deacons’ first baseman Nick Kurtz added three hits including two home runs and drove in four runs.

Liberty shortstop Jake Lazzaro led the Flames with three hits. He stole a base, had an RBI and scored a run in the contest. Flames center fielder Derek Orndorff had two hits, one his 11th home run of the season, in the game. First baseman Logan Mathieu also hit his first home run in the contest for Liberty.

The Flames fall to 14-5 on the season. The Demon Deacons improve to 17-4.

