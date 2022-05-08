VMI drops rubber match at UNC Greensboro, 7-3, in Sunday series finale

VMI fell Sunday in the third game of a Southern Conference series at UNC Greensboro, 7-3, from UNCG Baseball Stadium.

Zac Morris led off the second inning Sunday with a double, moved to third on a groundout and scored on a Cole Garrett sacrifice fly to put VMI ahead 1-0. The Spartans plated four in the bottom of the second, with four hits and two walks in the frame.

VMI scratched back into the game with single runs in the fourth and fifth innings. Cole Jenkins doubled with two outs in the fourth and came home on a Garrett single. Ty Swaim nailed a ground rule double to lead off the fifth, moved to third on a Trey Morgan sacrifice bunt, and scored on a Brett Cook sacrifice fly.

UNCG scored three in the seventh to extend the lead to four runs, fueled by a two-run triple from Pres Cavenaugh.

Morris had three hits and Swaim had two for VMI (15-33/5-10 SoCon). Garrett drove in two runs on the afternoon.

JT Inskeep tossed three scoreless innings of relief.

Jared Mattewson threw a complete game for the victory for UNCG, allowing eight hits, no walks and three earned runs with six strikeouts. Mitchell Smith and Cavenaugh each had three hits.

VMI travels to Mercer next weekend for another three-game SoCon series.

