vmhc to host an evening with renowned author richard rothstein

The Community Foundation for a Greater Richmond and the Virginia Museum of History & Culture are partnering to host an evening lecture featuring Richard Rothstein, author of The Color of Law: A Forgotten History of How Our Government Segregated America, distinguished fellow of the Economic Policy Institute, and a senior fellow (emeritus) at the Thurgood Marshall Institute of the NAACP legal defense fund.

The event will take place at the VMHC on Thursday, Nov. 17 at 6 p.m.

This event is part of a five-year strategic partnership between the two organizations focused on new and expanded community programming.

In The Color of Law, Rothstein synthesizes the scholarship around government policies that depressed African American incomes and shows how these policies created housing inequality in every metropolitan area of the country. Rothstein looks at ways that society can engage in a national conversation designed to right these historic wrongs.

“We are honored to welcome Richard Rothstein for a deeply meaningful discussion about his book,” said Kim Russell, from the Community Foundation, in a statement. “Our hopes are that the audience leaves with a better awareness and understanding of the historic policies that led to current housing challenges, and that the lecture sparks further conversations about how our community can create more equitable opportunities going forward.”

Guests are also invited to meet the author at a book signing immediately following the lecture.

Admission is free for VMHC members (registration is encouraged) and Community Foundation partners (with promo code). Tickets are $10 for non-members.

To register or purchase tickets for this event, visit www.virginiahistory.org/partnerevents.

Created Equal film series

Rothstein’s book explores several themes that align with the VMHC’s Created Equal film series also presented in partnership with the Community Foundation, which will run through February 2023. The series of documentary films cover an array of diversity and equity-based themes including race, housing, environment, immigration, and more. The film series was originally established by the Virginia Museum of History & Culture in 2013 to honor museum trustee and Virginia civil rights activist Reverend Grady Powell.

The series of free film screenings allow family, friends, colleagues, and neighbors to watch and discuss inspiring stories of individuals who boldly and creatively confronted social issues- offering a roadmap to more compassionate conversations and insight into how we can work together to address challenges we face today.

The next film screening, Mending Walls, is an Emmy-award winning documentary that was created by Hamilton Glass in the spring of 2020 to establish empathy and connection between individuals through art. The screening of Mending Walls will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture. Showtime is at 6:30 p.m., and screenings will be followed by opportunities to join in conversation with filmmakers and community members.

For more information and details on the Created Equal film series, visit www.virginiahistory.org/calendar.