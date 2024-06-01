Mailbag: AFP readers sound off on Donald Trump felony conviction

Donald Trump was found guilty by a jury of everyday Americans on 34 felony counts. He is finally being held accountable for one of his many illegal schemes to gain and hold onto power. His conviction is a reminder that no one—including a former president—is above the law. And it’s another reminder that Trump still poses a major threat to our democracy. When he was President, Trump attacked our fundamental freedoms, from our freedom to vote in 2020 when he attempted to overturn the will of the people, to appointing three extreme Supreme Court justices that overturned Roe v. Wade and abortion rights for millions of Americans. The New York trial may be over, but Donald Trump still faces three additional indictments and 54 criminal charges for a litany of crimes, including federal charges for his efforts to incite violence and overturn the will of voters after he knew he’d lost the 2020 election. And on top of all that, he’s STILL running for president. Our fundamental freedoms are on the line. Don’t let a convicted fraudster hold the highest office in our land. It’s up to us to stand up and defeat Trump at the ballot box this November. Hobart Gontera/Staunton

Donald Trump was found guilty of all 34 felony counts of falsifying his company’s business records to keep information from voters that he knew would harm his 2016 presidential campaign. Lying on official business filings is a serious criminal offense and another clear example of Trump’s pattern doing anything to gain or stay in power. No one is above the law, and any other American would be punished if they committed the same crime. Despite the guilty verdict, Trump is still very much running for president. If he is elected to a second term, our democracy would be in serious peril. Don’t just take my word for it: Trump has pledged to weaponize the Department of Justice to seek revenge against his political opponents, pardon himself and his allies for crimes they commit, and deploy the military against demonstrators exercising their First Amendment rights—all while purging the federal government of anyone who doesn’t agree with him. There’s too much at stake to let Trump return to the Oval Office. It’s up to us to make sure we hold Trump accountable at the ballot box in November. Susan Pfannenbecker/Charlottesville