Virginia man admits guilt after cops find 100K images of child sexual abuse, erotica

A Virginia Beach man pled guilty Thursday to receiving images and videos depicting sexual exploitation of children.

Kevin Javon Taylor, 51, is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 5. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and a maximum sentence of 20 years.

According to court documents, in March 2021, the FBI began an investigation of hundreds of requests for suspected images of child sexual abuse material at a specific IP address in Virginia Beach.

On June 6, 2021, the FBI executed a search warrant at Taylor’s residence.

A review of the electronic devices seized from Taylor’s residence contained approximately 14,100 images and 642 videos of child sexual abuse material and more than 90,000 images of child erotica.

These files were stored across 33 different electronic devices as well as physical copies including three binders.