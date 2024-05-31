Countries
Home Virginia man admits guilt after cops find 100K images of child sexual abuse, erotica
Public Safety, Virginia

Virginia man admits guilt after cops find 100K images of child sexual abuse, erotica

Crystal Graham
Published date:
person at computer keyboard
(© dikushin – stock.adobe.com)

A Virginia Beach man pled guilty Thursday to receiving images and videos depicting sexual exploitation of children.

Kevin Javon Taylor, 51, is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 5. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and a maximum sentence of 20 years.

According to court documents, in March 2021, the FBI began an investigation of hundreds of requests for suspected images of child sexual abuse material at a specific IP address in Virginia Beach.

On June 6, 2021, the FBI executed a search warrant at Taylor’s residence.

A review of the electronic devices seized from Taylor’s residence contained approximately 14,100 images and 642 videos of child sexual abuse material and more than 90,000 images of child erotica.

These files were stored across 33 different electronic devices as well as physical copies including three binders.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

