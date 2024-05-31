Countries
Home Developing: Two dead, four injured in six-vehicle crash in Dinwiddie County
Public Safety, Virginia

Developing: Two dead, four injured in six-vehicle crash in Dinwiddie County

Chris Graham
Published date:
dinwiddie crash
Photo: Virginia State Police

Two people are dead, and four others are in the hospital, after a six-vehicle accident on southbound Interstate 85 in Dinwiddie County on Friday.

Virginia State Police reported that the 7:45 a.m. crash involved a tractor-trailer and five other vehicles at the 40.2 mile marker in Dinwiddie County.

Two people are confirmed deceased, two have been flown by MedFlight to VCU Medical Center, and two others have been taken by ambulance to the hospital.

The crash is actively being investigated at this time and troopers are working to identify the victims and notify next of kin.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

