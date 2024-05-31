Developing: Two dead, four injured in six-vehicle crash in Dinwiddie County

Two people are dead, and four others are in the hospital, after a six-vehicle accident on southbound Interstate 85 in Dinwiddie County on Friday.

Virginia State Police reported that the 7:45 a.m. crash involved a tractor-trailer and five other vehicles at the 40.2 mile marker in Dinwiddie County.

Two people are confirmed deceased, two have been flown by MedFlight to VCU Medical Center, and two others have been taken by ambulance to the hospital.

The crash is actively being investigated at this time and troopers are working to identify the victims and notify next of kin.