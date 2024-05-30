Virginia man, alleged drug dealer’s operation shut down with five-year prison sentence

A King and Queen County man was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

George Franklin Gibson Jr., 34, pled guilty on Feb. 29.

According to court documents, on March 17, 2022, a sheriff’s office deputy responded to a report that Gibson was in violation of an emergency protective order.

After another deputy arrived, the deputies arrested Gibson and, based on ammunition in plain view in the truck as well as in Gibson’s pocket, searched his truck.

In the center console, the deputies found a plastic baggie with suspected meth. They also found a backpack in the back seat with more suspected meth in the front zipper pocket. The main compartment of the backpack was locked.

The deputies obtained search warrants for the backpack and Gibson’s premises.

The locked compartment of the backpack contained suspected marijuana, a digital scale, smoking devices, packaging materials and psychedelic mushrooms.

A shed on the property contained large quantities of suspected marijuana and marijuana plants, packaging materials, a loaded 9mm handgun and a safe containing more meth and more than $13,000 in cash.

In total, law enforcement recovered 187.59 grams of meth.